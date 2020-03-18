Nevada student starts group to shop for citizens at high risk for coronavirus: 'The client list is growing'

A University of Nevada pre-med student has founded a volunteer organization aimed at helping elderly and at-risk Americans get the food and supplies they need as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

Jayde Powell told "Bill Hemmer Reports" that she spent her spring break grocery shopping for seniors and created "Shopping Angels" in the process.

CORONAVIRUS QUESTIONS ANSWERED

"How we are working it out is clients are still expected to pay for groceries at this time, but our volunteers are willing to go to the store -- go to multiple stores as needed -- to go find those things that are short in supply right now," Powell said.

Powell told host Bill Hemmer that Shopping Angels' activity increased after she and her fellow Phi Delta Epsilon pre-med fraternity members reached out to community members and were interviewed by a local Fox affiliate.

"Since then, community members have been reaching out nonstop and we've got hundreds of emails coming in from across the nation of people wanting to help," she said.

According to Powell, Shopping Angel has gained a total of 90 volunteers to help shop for those in need.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"I have gotten lots of emails [and] personal stories about people reading about this program and crying because it's such a necessity and something they really appreciate having as a resource," she said. "And the client list is growing day by day, we have about 200 emails to go through from volunteers and people wanting help -- it's a really big need in the community."

She urged the public to visit the organization's Facebook page if they are in need or are interested in helping out.