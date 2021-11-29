Jason Rantz blasts CNN for Waukesha tweet: This is why they're not trusted

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz tore into CNN on Monday after the network was panned for a tweet that seemed to place blame for last week's Waukesha parade attack on Darrell Brooks’ SUV without mention of the career criminal suspect.

"Democrats like to focus on the weapon when they don’t want to make villains out of the criminals when that criminal kind of flies in the face of the narrative that they’re missing," Rantz said during an appearance on "The Faulkner Focus."

Rantz asserted that the media is quick to divert the blame away from the criminal when it suits their agenda, citing activists and media outlets that blamed San Francisco retail theft on poverty and gang violence on guns rather than criminals.

"Darrell Brooks can’t be the focus because he’s not a white supremacist," Rantz added before pointing out the stark difference in media coverage between Darrell Brooks and Kyle Rittenhouse.

The 17-year-old Rittenhouse was labeled a murderer and white supremacist by various outlets and media personalities, including CNN before the Illinois teen was acquitted of all charges in November. Many outlets also got key facts about the case wrong, including the false claim that Rittenhouse crossed state lines with a weapon.

"Kyle Rittenhouse was a white supremacist with the intent to kill. It wasn’t the weapon. Darrell Brooks, we ignore him, we ignore his views, we ignore his criminal history that has been enabled by left-wing light on crime policies and then we focus on the SUV, and then of course people wonder over at CNN ‘why don’t people trust us?’ Well, look at your tweets," said Rantz.

On Sunday CNN became the center of social media backlash after a tweet suggested that Brooks’ SUV was responsible for the massacre that resulted in six deaths and dozens of injuries.

"Waukesha will hold a moment of silence today, marking one week since a car drove through a city Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others," the tweet reads.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.