JASON CHAFFETZ: A part of the Twitter Files didn't receive as much attention as the rest

Fox News guest host Jason Chaffetz takes a look at what the Twitter Files revealed about the relationship between Big Tech and the media on "The Ingraham Angle."

JASON CHAFFETZ: [Michael Shellenberger] exposed the deep connection between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Twitter, including how adamant James Baker, then general counsel for the social media giant, was about the Hunter Biden story being in violation of Twitter policies. But there's one section that didn't receive as much attention as the rest. It included details about how media organizations and Big Tech, including former employees of the Department of Justice, agreed to working in concert to protect Joe Biden against damaging stories.

This all happened at the Aspen Institute in August 2020, labeled a "tabletop exercise on combating disinformation." It quickly morphed into smothering a perfectly legitimate story. Now, due to new emails given to us by Shellenberger, we know the effort was organized by Vivian Schiller, former NPR president and former Twitter global chair of news.

TWITTER FILES PART 4 SHOWING EXECUTIVES' APPROACH TO ‘CHANGE OF POLICY FOR TRUMP ALONE'

And once we started pulling the thread of which journalists and social media employees were involved, we found other past associations that should raise eyebrows. First is Nathaniel Gleicher, current head of cybersecurity policy at Facebook, formerly of the Department of Justice.

And these two, Andrew Grado and Janine Zacharia, both from Stanford, and the latter, a former bureau chief at The Washington Post. Now, Stanford's connection is important because it was their playbook that this harem of journalists would operate from. The university's cyber center published a 10-point "newsroom playbook for propaganda reporting," the irony being that their guidelines would result in said propaganda.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The most interesting of these steps is number 10, which says networks must hire reporters assigned to cover the disinformation or a propaganda beat. As viewers of this channel know full well, these "media disinformation reporters" have become the foremost purveyors of slanderous propaganda themselves.