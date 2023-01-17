Former CNN host Brian Stelter slammed for hosting Davos panel on disinformation: 'Reason why he's unemployed'

Former CNN host Brian Stelter hosted a panel at the World Economic Forum Tuesday on alleged disinformation and "hate speech."

The panel was titled, "Clear & Present Danger of Disinformation" and included panelists: New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger, Vice-President of the European Commission

Vera Jourová, CEO of Internews Jeanne Bourgault, and Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

Stelter asked his panel, "How does this discussion of disinformation relate to everything else happening today in Davos?"

Sulzberger responded that disinformation is the "most existential" problem the world is facing because it is attacking "trust" causing societies to "fracture."

REPUBLICANS INTRODUCE ‘PANDEMIC IS OVER’ ACT AFTER BIDEN'S ‘UNACCEPTABLE' EXTENSION OF COVID EMERGENCY

During the panel, Jourová predicted that alleged hate speech will become criminalized soon in the United States.

"Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S. I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law."

Conservatives mocked the idea of Stelter hosting a panel on disinformation and criticized the comments from the panelists.

Stephen Miller, a contributing editor at The Spectator World, tweeted "Brian Stelter just sitting there instead of challenging this petty fascist is a big reason why he's unemployed."

"It should worry you that elitists are trying to redefine the word ‘misinformation’ and they're choosing this guy to represent their redefinition," deputy managing editor for Redstate Brandon Morse wrote.

"Brian Stelter hosting a panel about disinformation at the WEF tells you everything you need to know about the WEF," Mike Crispi, a conservative podcast host, tweeted.

JOHN KERRY MOCKED FOR SPEECH ON WEF'S ‘AMOST EXTRATERRESTIAL PLAN’ TO SAVE THE PLANET: ‘LIBERAL DELUSIONS’

"Brian Stelter just sits there. @brianstelter was a blogger at Towson who was fascinated with TV news. He knows little to nothing about First Amendment case law on provocative speech, which will never be outlawed, despite what Vera Jourova thinks," reporter Jim Stinson tweeted.

Executive editor for Newsbusters Tim Graham quipped, "As opposed to ‘The Clear and President Danger of Suppressing Truthful Information that Liberals Claim Is Disinformation.’"

"Life after CNN," Daily Wire reporter Mairead Elordi tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The World Economic Forum has become a target of criticism by conservatives who view the organization as an elitist group attempting to push an agenda that restricts personal freedoms. The organization has previously come under fire for publishing an article which argued that "you'll own nothing and be happy" and also publishing articles that advocate eating insects in order to combat climate change.