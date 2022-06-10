Jason Chaffetz: Biden, Kamala, Pelosi, Schumer and Democrats hold 'all the power'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Guest host Jason Chaffetz slammed the Biden administration for letting in countless illegal immigrants, closing off America's energy sources and creating soaring inflation for Americans on "The Ingraham Angle."

JASON CHAFFETZ: Have no fear, America. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the rest of the Democrats have their pulse on America. They control all the power in Washington, D.C. They put their policies in place. They have their dream team. They have a plan. And they know what to do — just like Jimmy Carter. So what happens when you shut down U.S.-based energy development, print and spend trillions of dollars? Go woke? Start implementing environmental social governance, AKA ESG? Open the borders to millions of illegal immigrants? Prioritize criminals over victims and go green before green works? Perhaps economic catastrophe? We just recorded the highest inflation reading in 40 years — 40 years.

…

Position of strength — that we're in right now? Americans see right through this. Consumer sentiment plunged again this week, dropping 14% in May to a historic new low. But of course, the whole inflation thing, that's not Biden's fault.

Alright. So, let's translate the Biden speak for you. It's not really bad, but if it is really bad, it's Putin's fault. So blame him, not me. And if, in fact, it is bad and is Putin's fault, no worries, because core inflation is moderating. Core inflation, of course, doesn't count food and energy. So if you don't eat and you don't drive, everything is just great in Joe Biden's America. I bet they have a plan, though. Here's the energy secretary, the commerce secretary and the treasury secretary.

…

It turns out, you can't hope away inflation — that was exacerbated by your boss and his policy. Just to give you a sense of the historical pain the Biden team is subjecting Americans to, take a look at these numbers: Groceries have seen the biggest year-over-year increase since 1979. Chicken is up 17.4% — the largest increase ever. Restaurants and oil are also seeing their largest increases ever. But gas prices don't matter. Just buy a $90,000 electric car and you too can be as happy as Pete Buttigieg or Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

