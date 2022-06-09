Byron Donalds: Dems are covering up for their 'disastrous' agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reps. Byron Donalds and Troy Nehls shared their thoughts after Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing on "The Ingraham Angle," with Donalds saying the proceedings were "trying to paint a new political narrative."

REP. BYRON DONALDS: I watched the entire two hours of this mess. And the reality is, is that all they're doing is trying to paint a new political narrative that voters need to think about in November because the Democrat agenda has failed. We all know the reasons why.

No need to recap. But to throw this out there, that there's somehow this danger to democracy that exists, is ludicrous. People are voting right now all across the country.

There are no issues. Americans are letting their voices being heard at the ballot box in many cities and states across the country. There are no issues. I don't know what they're talking about except a cover-up for their disastrous agenda that has hurt every aspect of American life.

