Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Byron Donalds: Dems are covering up for their 'disastrous' agenda

He says Dems' agenda hurts 'every aspect of American life'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
They just want a new narrative: Byron Donalds Video

They just want a new narrative: Byron Donalds

Reps. Troy Nehls and Byron Donalds discuss the events of the Jan. 6 hearing and share their insight on the matter Thursday on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reps. Byron Donalds and Troy Nehls shared their thoughts after Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing on "The Ingraham Angle," with Donalds saying the proceedings were "trying to paint a new political narrative."

REP. BYRON DONALDS: I watched the entire two hours of this mess. And the reality is, is that all they're doing is trying to paint a new political narrative that voters need to think about in November because the Democrat agenda has failed. We all know the reasons why. 

SEN. TOM COTTON: DEMOCRATS ‘NEED TO ACT NOW’ TO PROTECT SUPREME COURT JUSTICES

No need to recap. But to throw this out there, that there's somehow this danger to democracy that exists, is ludicrous. People are voting right now all across the country. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

There are no issues. Americans are letting their voices being heard at the ballot box in many cities and states across the country. There are no issues. I don't know what they're talking about except a cover-up for their disastrous agenda that has hurt every aspect of American life. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Dems are covering up their disastrous agenda: GOP lawmaker Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.