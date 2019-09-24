Jason Chaffetz aces 'Little Mermaid' trivia showdown

Fox News contributor and former chairman of the U.S. House Oversight Committee Jason Chaffetz appeared in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "The Quiz Show," to test his knowledge on all things trivia.

Fox Nation host and comedian Tom Shillue asked Chaffetz a slew of random, off-the-wall "TV animal villain" themed questions in an attempt to stump the former representative, who performed surprisingly well.

QUIZ SHOW MUST-SEE MOMENTS

"I can't say I've studied for this," Chaffetz joked.

Shillue quizzed him on animals featured in shows including "Austin Powers, "Lake Placid" and "The Little Mermaid."

TOM SHILLUE TRIES TO STUMP DR OZ

"I watched a lot of Little Mermaid," said Chaffetz, who confidently answered the question before the timer began.

When asked what type of animal the famous "Flotus and Jetsam" is, Chaffetz didn't have to think twice.

TODD PIRO'S TV KNOWLEDGE GETS PUT TO THE TEST ON 'THE QUIZ SHOW'

"Moray eels," he said.

"Back then they didn't have nearly the graphics that we have today but they were slithery...they were bad guys...evil," he recalled.

After answering most of the rapid-fire questions correctly, Chaffetz said he was ready to "up the game."

"I'm better at this than I thought I would be," he said.

To see Chaffetz's entire performance, and for more of your favorite TV personalities who have taken the quiz, visit Fox Nation and watch the full episode of "The Quiz Show," today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.