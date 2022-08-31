Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jarrett blasts 'feeble and anemic' DOJ filing in Trump special-master case

The DOJ claimed Trump 'lacked standing' because the documents purportedly belong to the United States, not him.

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Trump legal team files response to DOJ ahead of hearing on special master Video

Trump legal team files response to DOJ ahead of hearing on special master

Trump attorney Alina Habba, Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi sound off on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Justice Department's filing criticizing former President Trump's request for a special master to sort out records seized during the FBI's raid of his Palm Beach, Fla., Mar-a-Lago estate is "feeble and anemic," Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Wednesday.

Jarrett told "Hannity" that the filing, which claims among other things that Trump's team has no standing to request a special master to view the seized documents, is something a freshman law student would reject as sound.

The department argued in the filing that Trump's request for a special master "fails for multiple, independent reasons," saying it's both "unnecessary" and would "harm national security interests."

The filing also said Trump "lacks standing" for a special master because the records in question belong to the United States, not him – adding a claim that the harm to the United States would outweigh any benefits to the real estate mogul.

ALASKA SUES FEDS OVER POLLUTED LANDS GOVERNOR SAYS DC ‘KNOWINGLY’ TRANSFERRED TO STATE

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. 

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

"I read the court filing and I must say, it is one of the most feeble and anemic arguments by Merrick Garland that I think I've ever read in a court filing," Jarrett said.

"No legal standing to go to court, he claims? My goodness, a first year law student knows that if you're the target of a search and seizure, you have a constitutional right to go to court and argue a violation of the Fourth Amendment to either suppress it or at the very least have a special master review and segregate the material."

REPUBLICAN PROMISES INVESTIGATION OF FBI AS WHISTLEBLOWERS REPORTEDLY CALL FOR WRAY'S OUSTER

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a Harvard Commencement ceremony

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a Harvard Commencement ceremony (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

"The other part of what was in the court filing by Garland was this crazy notion of obstruction of justice. What is that? You have to prove that a person acted corruptly and with an improper purpose in the United States Supreme Court has narrowed it further and said You have to act immorally with a depraved and evil purpose. Where is evidence of that?" he added.

AG GARLAND ISSUES MEMO ON DOJ COMMUNICATIONS WITH CONGRESS AFTER RETIREMENTS, WHISTLEBLOWER REPORTS

The FBI has been criticized for raiding former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home 

The FBI has been criticized for raiding former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home  (Fox News)

Jarrett maintained Trump likely had no "corrupt intent" in taking custody of the documents, which the president has said he personally declassified before leaving office.

Critics have also pointed to a 2012 federal court case brought by conservative watchdog Judicial Watch in which Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled denied access to White House audiotapes President Clinton kept in his sock drawer. The court ruled the records then belonged to Clinton, and Berman Jackson denied the National Archives access to them.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If [Trump] truly thought he had a right to access and custody of these presidential papers, there's no corrupt intent here," Jarrett said, adding the statutes cited in the DOJ filing require "deliberately, willfully breaking the law."

In regard to a photograph appearing to show records strewn on the floor of Mar-a-Lago next to a box featuring a framed magazine cover depicting Trump, Jarrett said the picture was "prejudicial and gratuitous," and intended as a way to enflame politicization in the media.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 