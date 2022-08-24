Jared Kushner: If Trump acted like a 'normal person' he probably wouldn't have been president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner defended criticism of the former president's personality on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday as he reflects on his time in the White House in his new book.

JARED KUSHNER: I think that people are always speculating on what Trump is like, and I always say the truth is hiding in plain sight. But what I wanted people to say, and another criticism people give of him is they'll say: OK, I love his policies, but I wish he would act like a normal person. I always say if he acted like a normal person, he probably, A, wouldn't have been president. And I think that he probably wouldn't have been as successful as a president if he was. So what I want people to do in this book is read it and then really judge for themselves how Trump used his unique personality and his unique outsider approach to take on a Washington that was very hostile. I think our founding fathers designed a great system, but it needed a shock to the system. He was that shock, and I think he got better and better at it as he went. And what he said to me when I gave it to him is he said, look, this is a very important book. I'm glad that somebody wrote a book that's really going to talk about what actually happened in the room. And he says, I'm going to read it. So he started reading, and he's given me compliments on it so far. And again, I hope he's proud of it.

