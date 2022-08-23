Jared Kushner condemns Trump raid: We've lost a lot of faith in the fairness of the justice system

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jared Kushner, former senior adviser to President Trump, joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the Justice Department’s continued attempts to investigate the former president and his new memoir, "Breaking History."

Kushner weighed in on the recent FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, arguing the "relentless attack" against Trump actually began before he was elected.

"The FBI was spying on his campaign," Kushner said. "And then we spent two years having to disprove that we were colluding with Russia."

He then pointed to the impeachment efforts after Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Kushner said he’s lost faith in the judicial system as a result.

"It just seems like what they keep doing is breaking norms in their attempt to try to get him," he said.

Trump has since filed a motion requesting a special master to conduct a review of the documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

"I think transparency will be the friend of the process," Kushner added.

He then weighed in on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s upcoming retirement in December, saying it will be good to have someone with a new perspective in the position after Fauci’s 50-year career.

Kushner argued the mindset of many people in Washington was often unhelpful when faced with a problem like a global pandemic.

"People try very hard to say that they're not wrong instead of actually getting things done," Kushner said. "And we didn't really have time to worry about who is wrong or right. We were just trying to get things done to save lives."

Kushner also discussed the problems he faced while working with Gen. John Kelly in the White House, a topic he also addressed in his memoir. He noted that Kelly served America well in the military, but his more conventional view of the presidential office led to tension.

"He didn't understand that Trump is an entrepreneur, he's a businessman. He came from an environment of getting results done," Kushner explained.

"Kelly was really more part of the system, and he just thought he knew everything and was not open to dialog, discourse."

Kushner said former President Trump is now having a hard time seeing what is happening in America under President Biden’s leadership, pointing to the war in Ukraine, rising tensions with China and skyrocketing inflation.

Kushner, however, said he’s now really enjoying his life with his wife, Ivanka Trump, and their family.

"She’s really been spending time with the children," Kushner said of his wife. "We lost a lot of time with them during Washington, but she's an incredible wife, incredible person."