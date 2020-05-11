Kushner touts US coronavirus testing growth since March: 'The ramp-up continues to be extraordinary'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told "Hannity" Monday that he is very confident America has all the testing the country needs to reopen its economy in accordance with protocols laid out by the coronavirus task force.

"Today we passed 9.3 million tests," Kushner said. "We had our best testing day yet.

"We had 394,711 tests [Monday]," Kushner added. "Compare that to 60 days ago, basically, on March 11, we did 3,748. So, that is over 100 times increase in testing from where we were 60 days [ago.]

"The ramp-up continues to be extraordinary, and President Trump continues to put the full force of the federal government ... to do everything we need to get all the resources we need to minimize the damage that is being caused right now by the virus, but also to get our country open."

Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, has been a key figure in the federal effort to manage the flow of supplies and ensure hospitals are properly equipped with ventilators and other life-saving medical equipment.

Earlier Monday, Trump touted the United States’ testing capacity, predicting that each U.S. state will test more people per capita for the coronavirus in the month of May than South Korea has throughout the entire pandemic.

Kushner reiterated Trump's commitment to ensuring critical medical supplies such as "swabs [and] masks," are available to states in need, "to make sure we open up the country safely."

When asked to respond to governors who have been critical of the administration's response to the pandemic, Kushner acknowledged the unprecedented challenge that public officials face as they navigate their residents through the pandemic.

"This isn't about pointing fingers," he said. "This is an unprecedented challenge for the president, governor, mayors. We all came together and worked closely with New York and sent 4,400 ventilators, we sent them money ... we sent them resources, people, masks.

"The goal here was to make sure that we get all the resources we needed to the front line to make sure that the people who are in danger from the virus got what they needed," Kushner added. "Thankfully in New York and throughout the country, anyone who needed a ventilator got a ventilator, and we have been able to bring good results to the country."

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.