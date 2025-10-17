James Carville says those who still push 'asinine' trans sports policies are pandering to 'left-wing zombies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran Democratic Party strategist James Carville blasted some liberals for still failing to evolve past certain far-left policies he has blamed repeatedly for sinking the party in the past.

Discussing the issue on Thursday’s "Politics War Room" podcast, Carville said those on the left who promote trans inclusion in women’s sports are trying to score a "cheap political point with a bunch of left-wing zombies." He added that they’re "ruining the women that work their a--es off, that compete."

Betty Yee, former state controller and Democratic candidate for the governorship of California, argued on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" that there should be a conversation about gender-neutral categories at the 2028 LA Olympics. "I think transgender athletes are women athletes and they should be able to compete," she said.

"What bulls---," Carville said in response to Yee’s ideas.

"I want to take this Betty Yee from the standpoint of somebody that has daughters and somebody that - my daughters would were never particularly athletic - but I have a lot of friends that have daughters that play soccer, play volleyball, run track, play softball," Carville said on the podcast. "You know what their parents don't want them doing for good f------ reason is competing with males."

He then proposed Yee should take note of the last Olympics’ winning female score in any particular event and compare it to what it would have been if it were against men in the same sport and note the disparity between the two.

"Because, what you're doing, you understand what you're doing, to try to some kind of cheap political point with a bunch of left-wing zombies is you're ruining the women that work their a--es off, that compete, and by the way there's been an explosion in interest in women's sports," Carville said. "The last thing they need to do is be competing against the Duke men's basketball team."

Carville declared, "This is asinine, asinine, asinine,"

Co-host Al Hunt replied, "It's actually an insult to Title IX, which you have to give Richard Nixon credit for."

"It's just like ‘Why?’ Where are these people coming from? What rock did they crawl from under?" Carville asked rhetorically.

Fox News Digital reached out to Yee and did not receive immediate reply.

