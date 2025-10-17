Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

James Carville says those who still push 'asinine' trans sports policies are pandering to 'left-wing zombies'

The Democratic strategist argues the party position on biological males competing against women is harming female athletes

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Carville blasts Dems still pushing transgender sports policy for pandering to 'left-wing zombies; Video

Carville blasts Dems still pushing transgender sports policy for pandering to 'left-wing zombies;

Veteran Democratic Party strategist James Carville blasted Democrats who are still pushing the unpopular idea of putting biologically male competitors against biological women, arguing this clearly hurts female competitors.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran Democratic Party strategist James Carville blasted some liberals for still failing to evolve past certain far-left policies he has blamed repeatedly for sinking the party in the past.

Discussing the issue on Thursday’s "Politics War Room" podcast, Carville said those on the left who promote trans inclusion in women’s sports are trying to score a "cheap political point with a bunch of left-wing zombies." He added that they’re "ruining the women that work their a--es off, that compete."

Betty Yee, former state controller and Democratic candidate for the governorship of California, argued on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" that there should be a conversation about gender-neutral categories at the 2028 LA Olympics. "I think transgender athletes are women athletes and they should be able to compete," she said.

"What bulls---," Carville said in response to Yee’s ideas.

PETE BUTTIGIEG DOUBLES-DOWN ON QUESTIONING FAIRNESS OF TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S SPORTS

James Carville speaks

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 26: James Carville speaks onstage during the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center on October 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon)

"I want to take this Betty Yee from the standpoint of somebody that has daughters and somebody that - my daughters would were never particularly athletic - but I have a lot of friends that have daughters that play soccer, play volleyball, run track, play softball," Carville said on the podcast. "You know what their parents don't want them doing for good f------ reason is competing with males."

He then proposed Yee should take note of the last Olympics’ winning female score in any particular event and compare it to what it would have been if it were against men in the same sport and note the disparity between the two.

"Because, what you're doing, you understand what you're doing, to try to some kind of cheap political point with a bunch of left-wing zombies is you're ruining the women that work their a--es off, that compete, and by the way there's been an explosion in interest in women's sports," Carville said. "The last thing they need to do is be competing against the Duke men's basketball team."

KAMALA HARRIS REVEALS RESERVATIONS ABOUT TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S SPORTS IN NEW BOOK

Betty Yee speaks

FILE - California Controller Betty Yee listens during a meeting on June 28, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Former Controller Yee announced, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, that she'd be running for governor in 2026 to succeed outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) ((AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File))

Carville declared, "This is asinine, asinine, asinine,"

Co-host Al Hunt replied, "It's actually an insult to Title IX, which you have to give Richard Nixon credit for."

"It's just like ‘Why?’ Where are these people coming from? What rock did they crawl from under?" Carville asked rhetorically.

Fox News Digital reached out to Yee and did not receive immediate reply.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: The U.S. Capitol Building is seen behind the Transgender Pride Flag during the Trans Day Of Visibility rally on the National Mall on March 31, 2025 in Washington City. Trans, non-binary, and gender-expansive people and supporters took part in rallies around the country to fight for trans rights and equality on International Transgender Day of Visibility. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Transgender participation in women's sports has been a consistent source of conflict in politics for years, as it puts biological males with very clear physical advantages against biological females. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)


CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue