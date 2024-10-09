James Carville says Democrats talk about January 6 and 2020 election too much, should move on

Democratic strategist James Carville urged his party to move on from Jan. 6 discussions during an interview on Wednesday and focus on more pertinent things, like attacking GOP vice-presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

"They need to sell harder. We need to really sell because you’ve got all of this disinformation… and they’ve got to selectively pick out what it is that they want to talk about. We’ve talked about January 6th ad infinitum, ad nauseam," Carville said on MSNBC. "We’ve been talking about who won the election. Leave it alone."

Carville specifically suggested Democrats focus on Vance's comments from the vice presidential debate, where he argued that former President Trump "salvaged" the Affordable Care Act (ACA) while he was president. Trump and Republican allies made several efforts to repeal the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

"Have Obama come out and say, ‘how dare he say this about our healthcare plan,'" Carville said.

The Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump's repeated claims of 2020 election fraud have been fodder for his opponents for years.

Carville also said the Republican endorsements of Harris were helping her.

"I think the Liz Cheney, the Dick Cheney stuff, all these national security people coming out, I think that helps," he said. "I really do."

During his "Politics War Room" podcast earlier this month, Carville said Harris should be going after Vance and Trump for the Obamacare comments. He called Vance's claim "an out-and-out lie," repeatedly asking why Harris herself wasn't out in the media talking about it.

"What the f--- are y'all doing in the Harris campaign? Get her out there now, now!" he said. "They ought to have Obama and [Rep.] Nancy Pelosi and they ought to do a Zoom call with the national media. I mean kick the crap out of this now, use everything."

Carville also recently predicted a surprise ahead of the November election.

"This entire cycle, things have happened that we couldn‘t imagine," Carville said. "How many times did we start the day, start the news night, ‘Who could have thought this was going to happen?’"

Carville has also said the race is a "long way from decided."