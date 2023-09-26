James Carville rips far left Democrats on Bill Maher podcast: 'Most stupid, naive people you can imagine'

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville mocked the far-left wing of the Democratic Party as "stupid" and "naive" while appearing on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast Sunday.

"I find the left to be just annoying," Carville told Maher. "The western far left is habitually the most stupid, naive people you can imagine. They come up with these really goofy constructs and it's all about feeling good about yourself."

Maher agreed and criticized progressives for demanding society cater to their feelings. "If your feelings are hurt, that’s more important than free speech," he argued.

Carville revisited his criticisms of progressive Democrats later in the program, arguing they were a burden to the party.

JAMES CARVILLE SOUNDS ALARM OVER BIDEN'S CHANCES WITH DEMOCRATS IN 2024: ‘THE VOTERS DON’T WANT THIS'

Carville said he found them "annoying and silly" after Maher mocked the notion of "pregnant men."

"Most people don't even know what they're talking about," Carville said. "The identity left are silly. They're not evil, they're just goofy."

The Democratic strategist argued that White leftists had hijacked the term "woke" and driven voters away from the party.

"What happened is, overeducated, coastal White people, got ahold of the word and [like] they do with everything else, they completely f---ed it up and p----- everybody in the country off," he said bluntly. "If we could just get the humanities faculty at Amherst [College] to shut the f--- up, we'd be a lot better off."

While only 10% of the party actually identified as progressive, he argued, they dragged the entire party down.

BILL MAHER COMPARES WOKE LIBERALS TO KKK ON JOE ROGAN SHOW: THEY SEE RACE ‘FIRST AND FOREMOST’

"The number of MAGA people is 65%. We pay a greater price for 10% of our party, than they pay for 65% of their party," Carville complained.

After Maher brought up how Trump was drawing more support from minorities, Carville said this was because there was an attitude of elitism in the Democratic Party that turned off voters.

"There is a certain coastal arrogance in this country, and people feel it," he said. "You got all these preachy people telling you what you should do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair spent also spent time bashing the GOP and the evolution of the party under former President Trump.

After Maher suggested that true overt racists were hard to find in today's society, Carville disagreed. "They're everywhere," he said, arguing he often he sees Confederate flags on the back of pickup trucks.

"Not all Trump people are racists, but all racists are Trump people," Carville declared.

Both liberals said the Republican Party had changed for the worse, in terms of its values and commitment to fiscal responsibility under Trump. "Trump just blew the whole thing up," Carville said.

However, the pair shared concerns President Biden could lose to Trump in the next election because of voters' concerns over his age.

"He will lose because at some point perception becomes reality," Maher said. "He cannot run for president, he'll look bad in the debates."

"He will be Ruth Bader Biden —it's not a good look," the HBO host said.

Maher and Carville both agreed that a younger Democrat had a much better chance in a matchup against Trump.

Any Democrat in their 50s that wasn't "stupid" or "woke" could win over Biden, Maher said. "Easily," Carville agreed.

A recent poll from CNN found two-thirds of Democratic voters wanted an alternative to be the party's primary candidate.

"That's a big f---ing number," Carville stated.