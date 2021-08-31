CNN's Jake Tapper quickly reminded of liberal network's scandals after tweet on 'higher standards' at Jeopardy

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was besieged with reminders of scandal-ridden colleagues by critics after he tweeted about how society is unhealthy because of the low standards people have for members of Congress.

"We have higher standards for game show hosts than for Members of Congress, definitely a sign of a healthy society with its priorities in order," the outspoken anchor of "The Lead" tweeted.

This referenced the ongoing drama over who will replace beloved "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek, who died last year from cancer. The latest turn saw the firing of longtime executive producer Mike Richards, who had chosen himself as the new host but then was dropped from his job after past demeaning comments against women and other minorities came to light. Other potential replacements like actress Mayim Bialik have also been heavily scrutinized for their personal histories.

Critics were quick to point out Tapper's own network and the standards they have for their employees caught in recent scandals. CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin and star anchor Chris Cuomo were both embroiled in controversies in the past year but remained with the network.

Toobin was caught masturbating on a Zoom call with his colleagues at The New Yorker, leading to his firing from the publication and a lengthy hiatus from CNN until he reappeared in June. Meanwhile, Cuomo came under controversy after a New York Attorney General report found he had been advising his brother, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during his ongoing sexual harassment scandals. Despite the conflict of interest, CNN did not formally reprimand him for his conduct.

"Jeffrey Toobin and Chris Cuomo are still employed by your network," Daily Caller contributor Greg Price tweeted.

Newsbusters editor Curtis Houck similarly tweeted "Sorry, Jake, but now do your own company."

"This is a good point but also your network is giving Jeffrey Toobin money and air time so," Carolyn Fiddler of the liberal Daily Kos wrote.

Tapper previously called out Cuomo’s role in providing his brother political advice in May.

"Such a complicated issue. And obviously this is my company and my home and my workplace. And so, that said, I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate," Tapper said. "In his apology that he delivered on air, [he] said that he put us in a bad spot. And I would also agree with that."