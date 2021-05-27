Tapper criticizes Chris Cuomo for advising governor brother: 'He put us in a bad spot'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper criticized colleague Chris Cuomo on Thursday over advising his brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, D., on handling the sexual harassment allegations against him, saying no one in journalism would find his conduct appropriate.

Tapper made the comments on the Sway podcast, hosted by liberal New York Times opinion writer Kara Swisher.

"[Cuomo] offered an on-air apology to his colleagues. Is that enough for you? Is his apology enough and does it affect you?," Swisher asked Tapper.

"Such a complicated issue. And obviously this is my company and my home and my workplace. And so, that said, I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate," Tapper said. "In his apology that he delivered on air, [he] said that he put us in a bad spot. And I would also agree with that.

Tapper added he works hard to be "fair" and "ethical."

Cuomo was scolded by CNN President Jeff Zucker at a staff-wide meeting this week but will not be disciplined for his conduct. The network has suffered a series of embarrassments concerning the Cuomo brothers, stemming first from the chummy interviews they were allowed to conduct at the outset of the pandemic.

Tapper was caught in a similar situation when he gave political advice to one congressional campaign. Last September, Fox News reported Tapper tried to persuade Republican Sean Parnell not to run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., in the 2020 election.

Tapper told Parnell, a U.S. Army combat vet who is now running for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, he would be better off running in a safer district for Republicans.

When asked if his comments were true, Tapper denied them.

During the podcast, Tapper also defended the network from former anchor Brooke Baldwin. Baldwin left the network in April and aired grievances about the lack of opportunities for women at the liberal network. She said the most influential and highest-paid people at CNN were men and that she was surrounded by men.

"I think what Brooke said was wrong. I love Brooke, I’m a fan of Brooke, but I think what she said was just factually incorrect," Tapper said.

Tapper added diversity is important to him and that is why he never wants panels filled with White men.