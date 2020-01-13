Gen. Keane: Iran protests will grow in 'scale and magnitude' with Trump's backing

Fox News' senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said on Monday that the anti-government protests erupting at Iranian universities, backed by President Trump, will “grow in scale and magnitude."

“I think this is going to grow in size just like it had the last year and it spiked in November,” the four-star general Keane told “America’s Newsroom.”

“What we saw in terms of the multiple funeral processions for Soleimani was phony and staged. Military people in civilian clothes; government employees forced to participate; university students forced to participate.

“And we said right here on Fox 'that’s going to be short-lived.' Little did we know it would be just a matter of days and actually the scab is pulled off the wound here and now we’re seeing the true feeling — six cities, in addition to Tehran, where these demonstrations were taking place,” Keane said.

Trump tweeted a message of support to the protesters on Saturday, in both Persian and English, promising that his administration would continue to stand with them in solidarity.

Students called for the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with one protester holding up a banner that read, “F--k you & your mistake," at Amir Kabir University, the New York Post reported.

Crowds of students chanted for the Revolutionary Guards to “let go of the country!” and also mentioned deceased Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying that he “was a murderer" and "his leader is, too!” Trump ordered the drone strike on Solemani and declared the world a safer place following his death.

Keane said that the protests are targeted toward Iranian “leaders," not the United States, and that young people are angry that the regime has "conducted foreign wars" at the expense of the people.

