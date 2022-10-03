Jack Brewer rips MSNBC's Joy Reid over latest attack on DeSantis: 'She's always race-baiting'

Jack Brewer, founder of The Jack Brewer Foundation, criticized MSNBC host Joy Reid for "race-baiting" after she called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a segregationist in a tweet. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Brewer reacted to Reid likening DeSantis' warning to potential looters to racist cops and politicians of the segregation era.

KAMALA HARRIS RIPPED FOR CLAIMING GOVERNMENT'S HURRICANE IAN RELIEF WILL PRIORITIZE ‘COMMUNITIES OF COLOR’

JACK BREWER: It's ridiculous. She's always race-baiting. And Governor DeSantis, no matter what she thinks, just helped some of the most underserved black folks in that region. I told Governor DeSantis about the situation happening with my brothers and sisters in and around those ravaged areas. And he reacted right away. Not just did he react right away, but he said, 'let's send in the helicopters. And what other type of aid can we send to these good people? These Floridians.' He wasn't thinking about their skin color. Only Joy Reid talks about things like that. But this governor has done an amazing job. I've been on the ground, hands-on since this hurricane came. And I can tell you that there's never been a response quite like this that we've seen down here in Florida.

