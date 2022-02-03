Jack Brewer: Lack of strong family structure is causing poor performance in schools

Former NFL player Jack Brewer weighed in on the rising trend of poor proficiency in education among young Americans, pointing to a lack of a strong family structure as being part of the problem. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Brewer said Americans should be ‘embarrassed’ that 18 million children across the country don't have active father figures.

‘ALARMING’ STUDY FINDS CHILDREN WHO ATTENDED STATE-FUNDED PRE-K WORSE OFF THAN PEERS

JACK BREWER: These kids can't read and write properly. Most of their reading and math proficiency levels are three or four grades below where they should be. And this is all a result of not having a strong family home structure for these children to go to. And it's just not right. And as Americans like us, who have the blessings that God has given us, we have to stand for the voiceless. We have to make this loud and understand that we will be persecuted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are some single moms that will be offended, but it's not about you. It's about the fact that you were one of the few who are able to raise your children properly. Doesn't take away from all of those victims that we have across our nation. I mean, 18 million fatherless kids in our nation? We should all be embarrassed by that.

WATCH THE FULL ‘AMERICA’S NEWSROOM' INTERVIEW BELOW: