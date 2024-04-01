Netanyahu announces Al Jazeera will no longer be allowed to broadcast from Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that Qatar-based news station Al Jazeera would no longer be allowed to broadcast from Israel due to a measure shutting down media outlets deemed a "security risk."

"Al Jazeera has harmed Israel's security, actively participated in the October 7 massacre, and incited against IDF soldiers. It's time to remove Hamas' mouthpiece from our country," he wrote on X.

Israeli lawmakers in the Knesset passed a measure Monday to grant Netanyahu and the communications minister authority to temporarily shut down foreign media outlets and confiscate their equipment if they are deemed a "security risk" to Israel.

The law passed in a 71-10 vote and Netanyahu signaled he would enforce the ban immediately.

"The terrorist channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. I intend to take immediate action in accordance with the new law to halt the channel's activities," the prime minister added.

Under the law, Al Jazeera would be shut down for a period of 45 days, but it can be renewed. The temporary ban stays in effect until July 31 or earlier if the declaration of an emergency situation is lifted by the government, according to Reuters.

Israeli officials have accused the Qatari news station of pro-Hamas incitement and of endangering Israeli soldiers in the ongoing offensive in Gaza since the October 7 terror attacks.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said that Israel could no longer tolerate the media outlet being credentialed from their own press office "acting from within against us," particularly in wartime, according to Reuters.

The White House called the decision to temporarily ban the news outlet in Israel "concerning," citing freedom of the press.

"I'm going to refer to Israel for what they may or may not be considering," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday's press briefing. "If it is true, a move like this is concerning."

The National Press Club objected to the Israeli government's decision on Al Jazeera.

""At this pivotal juncture for Israeli democracy, any moves by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to end Al Jazeera's reporting from Israel would be reminiscent of actions taken by illiberal governments to crack down on journalism they felt threatened their hold on power. Such anti-press freedom actions are unworthy of a fellow democracy that prizes its close relationship with the U.S. government and the American people," it said.

Al Jazeera did not immediately return a request for comment by Fox News Digital by time of publication.

"Al Jazeera holds the Israeli Prime Minister responsible for the safety of its staff and Network premises around the world, following his incitement and this false accusation in a disgraceful manner," it said in a statement from its own reporting.

"Al Jazeera reiterates that such slanderous accusations will not deter us from continuing our bold and professional coverage, and reserves the right to pursue every legal step," the statement said.

In 2021, Al Jazeera was honored by Hamas for its coverage of hostilities between the terrorist group and Israel.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.