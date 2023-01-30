Iranian journalist demands meeting with Biden after DOJ arrests men in assassination plot against her

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad demanded to meet with President Biden on Monday after three men, who are associated with an Eastern European criminal organization, were charged in an assassination plot against her.

The crime syndicate, known as Thieves-in-Law by its members, has ties to Iran. The Department of Justice said they were tasked with killing Alinejad.

Alinejad said she wanted to talk to Biden and said he should announce clear U.S. policy on Iran.

"My message to the government is clear. I don’t want to talk to them. I want to see them on international court. I want to see them accountable. Who can do this? President Biden. I want to talk to president Biden. I want to meet you in person. I mean, I have been a second life in United States of America and I deserve to meet you. To thank the law enforcement and to call on you. They can do a lot. President Biden can announce Iran policy. We cannot see one day the sanctions that the Iranian clerics and next day they go and negotiate with the same clerics. I want them to convince the EU to designate the revolutionary guard as a terrorist organization," she said.

Alinejad said the FBI called her before she was ready to leave for Washington, D.C., and said they stopped her from traveling.

"I was on my way to go to Washington, D.C. I had some meetings. And I got a phone call from the FBI. They stopped me from traveling there. And then they invited me to the FBI headquarters in New York. Twelve agents, the leadership, they were there. And they gave me the details of the assassination plot. Imagine you go there and they give you all the details of how three men were planning to kill you. I felt like, wow. I had been given a second life. I could have been killed. I cannot even believe that I’m using this word. I could have been killed if I had opened the door in Brooklyn," she told the hosts of "CNN This Morning."

Police arrested a man with a loaded AK-47 near Alinejad's home in Brooklyn in July 2022.

Alinejad was also the target of a kidnapping plot in 2021, which was foiled by the FBI. A group led by Iranian intelligence official Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani allegedly started conspiring to kidnap Alinejad inside the U.S. since at least as early as June 2020.

Alinejad added that she was being targeted because she was giving a voice to Iranian women.

"I want to talk about them. I always use my mobile, like my weapon to show you that the reason I’m the target is because I’m giving voice to these women," she said, pointing to pictures of Iranian women on her cell phone. "They’re being shot in their eyes for demanding freedom, equality, dignity. These are the values that we share in America. America is all about freedom of expression. And America is always about, you know, freedom of speech. And that’s why I came to the United States of America and I deserve to have, you know, safety and security to give voice to these people."

She said in August 2022 that the Biden administration needed a strong response to Iran.

"As a citizen of the United States of America, I was actually waiting for Biden administration for the first time when the FBI stopped the kidnapping plot, to take a strong action because, to me, if it was a strong action [before], then the Iranian regime would not feel that confident to send someone here to kill me this time," Alinejad said.