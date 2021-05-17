Gen. Keane: 'Reckless' for Biden to go back to Iran nuclear deal after Hamas attacks on Israel

Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane argued on "America's Newsroom" Monday that the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal likely allowed Iran to equip Hamas with more weapons that are now being used against Israel. The retired general responded to anchor Bill Hemmer's question about whether funds from the U.S. have been used to purchase rockets.

JACK KEANE: Here is the irony. Right now the Biden administration is negotiating with Iran to remove sanctions that were imposed on them for Iran supporting terrorism in the region and supporting the development and manufacture of missiles. Those discussions are going on as if this event is not happening. That Iran’s proxies are firing 3,000 rockets and missiles on Israeli citizens. They fired rockets and missiles into Saudi Arabia last week as well.

It didn’t get the notoriety this has because of the sheer numbers involved and Iran proxies who attack U.S. forces in Iraq. Yet we’re rushing into this nuclear deal and going to remove the leverage we have against the Iranians. It makes no sense. It should not be done in a vacuum. It should be done in concert with the Israelis and our Arab partners in the region.

Why are we rushing back into this nuclear deal to do it again, to give them more money, to do what we're seeing right, before our eyes here? It makes no sense. It is irresponsible and it is reckless. And this should bring it home.