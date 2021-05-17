Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Gen. Keane: 'Reckless' for Biden to go back to Iran nuclear deal after Hamas attacks on Israel

Israeli warplanes rain fire on Gaza as Middle East violence intensifies

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Gen. Keane on Middle-East issues: 'The problem is Iran and the need to confront them'Video

Gen. Keane on Middle-East issues: 'The problem is Iran and the need to confront them'

Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane argues that the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal likely allowed Iranians to equip Hamas with weapons used against Israel.

Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane argued on "America's Newsroom" Monday that the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal likely allowed Iran to equip Hamas with more weapons that are now being used against Israel. The retired general responded to anchor Bill Hemmer's question about whether funds from the U.S. have been used to purchase rockets.

 LIVE UPDATES: ISRAELI WARPLANES RAIN FIRE ON GAZA AS MIDDLE EAST VIOLENCE INTENSIFIES

JACK KEANE: Here is the irony. Right now the Biden administration is negotiating with Iran to remove sanctions that were imposed on them for Iran supporting terrorism in the region and supporting the development and manufacture of missiles. Those discussions are going on as if this event is not happening. That Iran’s proxies are firing 3,000 rockets and missiles on Israeli citizens. They fired rockets and missiles into Saudi Arabia last week as well. 

...

It didn’t get the notoriety this has because of the sheer numbers involved and Iran proxies who attack U.S. forces in Iraq. Yet we’re rushing into this nuclear deal and going to remove the leverage we have against the Iranians. It makes no sense. It should not be done in a vacuum. It should be done in concert with the Israelis and our Arab partners in the region.

….

Why are we rushing back into this nuclear deal to do it again, to give them more money, to do what we're seeing right, before our eyes here? It makes no sense. It is irresponsible and it is reckless. And this should bring it home. 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

This article was written by Fox News staff.