The really bad numbers for Biden in the Iowa Caucuses results: Scott Rasmussen

As the Iowa Democratic Party sorts out the final results of their caucuses earlier this week, pollster Scott Rasmussen said that one thing is for certain — it was a real bad night for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The biggest loser in the entire process was Joe Biden,” said Rasmussen on Fox Nation’s “Deep Dive” on Thursday, in a panel he shared with Democratic strategist Kevin Walling, political analyst and Turning Point USA contributor Rod Smith, and host Lawrence Jones.

Rasmussen is also editor-at-large at Ballotpedia, a self-described “digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections,” according to its website.

“Look, we have something at Ballotpedia, we call ‘pivot counties.’ These are the counties that went twice for Obama and then voted for Trump,” he explained.

“In those 31 counties that contain people Democrats want to win back, you would think Joe Biden, having been on the ticket with Obama, would do really well,” said Rasmussen.

“[Biden] won just one of those 31 'pivot counties'” in Iowa, he revealed.

“Is this the end for Joe Biden?” Jones asked Walling.

“No, I think New Hampshire is going to be even more important because Iowa has been so muddled in terms of the reporting process,” he said.

“We’ve got the debate coming up… that's going to be critical,” he continued, arguing that the Granite State has a reputation for breathing new life into campaigns that the national media has written off.

“I think New Hampshire folks like a comeback story. They made Bill Clinton the comeback kid. They made George Bush in 1988 the comeback. He lost by 20 points in Iowa.”

WHEN JOE BIDEN EXAGGERATED HIS ACADEMIC RECORD DURING ANGRY RANT IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

However, Rasmussen was not buying it.

“I think Biden is in very serious trouble,” Rasmussen argued. “He's not completely eliminated if he has a really good night in New Hampshire but I think this was a serious threat to his campaign. I believe the two most likely nominees in the party right now are Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg.”

Rasmussen argued that there is a greater likelihood of a brokered convention this year, raising the possibility that Bloomberg wins the Democratic party nomination.

Adding to the troubles for the Biden campaign is the fact that President Barack Obama has not stepped forward to support his former vice president, according to Iraq War veteran and Turning Point USA contributor Rod Smith.

“It speaks volumes that former President Obama has not spoken up for the man that was his vice president for eight years,” observed Smith. “It speaks to what he may truly think about Joe Biden and his electability.”

FAMOUS MOMENT RONALD REAGAN ROCKED THE NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY

Rasmussen suggested that President Obama is simply reading the political tea leaves.

“If Barack Obama were to get involved in a way that was seen as denying Bernie Sanders the nomination, what you would see is the opinion among progressive Democrats of Barack Obama would tank, if he is seen as interfering.”

“If it ends up being Bloomberg, let me tell you something,” added Smith. “You don't know anything about Bernie Sanders voters if you think that those people are going to rally behind Mike Bloomberg. Now, that is just not going to happen.”

Rasmussen nodded in agreement.

To see all of "Deep Dive," go to Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.