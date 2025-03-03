Investigators reveal riveting details behind Kelly Cochran's murder pact that proved love can be deadly

Kelly Cochran wasn't your average serial killer. The story of the "bored" wife who became the "devil woman of Michigan" took investigators through many twists and turns, leading them down a rabbit hole rife with unprecedented discoveries.

It all started with an ill-fated marriage, an outside lover and a twisted "murder pact" that all proved love can be deadly.

Kelly and her husband Jason agreed on their wedding night that if either of them had an affair, it was their job to kill the person they had the affair with, or that one spouse would kill the other spouse.

That pact of words would someday materialize into action, leaving investigators with the task of piecing together what took place.

ALLEGED SERIAL KILLER KELLY COCHRAN WAS ‘LIKE THE DEVIL’ IN COURT, NEW DOCUMENTARY CLAIMS

"Obviously, I found this very weird and odd, but it's a part of the story. Whether it's true or not, that's between her and him and for us to try to figure it out in the end," Jeremy Ogden, detective sergeant in the city of Hobart, Indiana at the time when Cochran was suspected of killing Jason, told Fox News Digital.

Ogden and former Iron River, Michigan Police Chief Laura Frizzo Ogden wove together the picture of the investigation into the murder of Kelly Cochran's lover and co-worker Chris Regan and her husband Jason, in an exclusive interview ahead of the release of Fox Nation's "Love You To Death."

Sick, twisted, manipulative, evil – Cochran was on a "different level." She and Jason managed to evade law enforcement for two years following Regan's death in Michigan. Then, in Indiana, the case took a turn when Cochran called 911 to report that her husband was not breathing.

Then, Jason was also dead.

Dealing with someone so cunning and sharp calls for handling the case in a completely different way, Jeremy Ogden said, including some unusual psychological tactics. At one point, Jeremy decided to carve the phrase, "CHRIS IS HERE," into a tree at a park Kelly frequented, all in hopes of getting her to admit to her crimes.

She eventually admitted to Regan's murder but pinned the blame on Jason.

WOMAN WHO INJECTED HUSBAND WITH LETHAL DOSE OF HEROIN MAY HAVE KILLED 9 OTHERS, SERVED LOVER'S REMAINS AT BBQ

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

"I think that everyone needs to take into account that she spent a lot of time studying herself," Jeremy surmised.

"Psychology, human behavior, forensics, all of these things are a nightmare in the interview room. All of them are, and you're dealing with somebody who is well-educated and has a particular level of intelligence… It makes things a bit more difficult."

By nature of her intelligence, her shell was a challenge to crack — but it wasn't impossible.

"I was the one she wanted to put through the wall," Laura told Fox News Digital. "From the very beginning, Kelly had a problem with me because I wasn't coddling her like maybe the other detectives were."

But things changed with time and the barrier broke between them.

"This is after Jeremy had broken her down and she had been arrested, and she returned to the jail in Michigan, awaiting trial. We had that moment of actually bonding, I guess. This was the night before she led me to Chris Regan's remains, and I sat and talked to her in her jail cell for about two hours, and she told me about herself, her life. She went back and forth – between Jeremy and I – being victimized as a child, making her the way she is…"



"But that night in particular, she said, 'No one made me. No incident made me the way I am. I was born this way, and this is who I am. I don't feel feelings. I don't feel sadness. I'm not remorseful,'" Laura recalled. "Basically telling me she doesn't care."

5 HAUNTING TALES OF INFAMOUS SPOUSES CONVICTED OF KILLING THEIR PARTNERS

Laura said it was "bizarre" how she began to feel sorry for Cochran despite her growing disdain for the criminal.



"I knew what she had done and how evil she was, and I knew that I could not communicate with her in any positive way to gain anything while she was portraying that person, because I was too angry — where Jeremy had the ability to put that out of his mind and do what he had to do to get the job done."

Beyond the residual effects of investigating the crime, Kelly Cochran's case was also life-changing for the Ogdens in more personal ways.

The now-married couple met and fell in love during the investigation, their relationship fueled by a mutual search for justice.

Meanwhile, Cochran is now serving a life sentence plus 65 years for her crimes.

To learn more about the Kelly Cochran murders and the riveting investigation that uncovered her crimes, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming "Love You To Death" today.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.