Inside Alex Clark’s push to heal a ‘sick culture’ and why the right can’t stop listening

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Clark, a former radio host, now leads the health and wellness podcast "Culture Apothecary," powered by Turning Point USA.

Clark joined Turning Point USA in 2019 after pitching a show idea to share pop culture from a conservative perspective, "POPlitics!"

Clark told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that she was on pop radio for "nearly a decade" and was "openly conservative" before joining TPUSA.

"It was becoming harder and harder to be openly conservative in mainstream media once [Donald] Trump became president the first time around," said Clark.

By 2018, Clark said she was ready for something new but still wanted to reach young women.

TRUMP WILL MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN WITH AN UNLIKELY COALITION

"Turning Point USA was already familiar with me as someone who was outspokenly conservative in broadcasting," Clark recalled. "They said, ‘Hey, we’d love to talk about how we could work together.’ I told them, ‘Great, I have a show idea for you,’ and that’s how ‘POPlitics!’ began."

In 2021, Clark started the "Spillover" podcast, to go beyond pop culture, which is described as the "big sister" to the POPlitics! show, according to the TPUSA website.

ACTRESS CHERYL HINES CLASHES WITH 'THE VIEW' OVER HER HUSBAND RFK JR’S RECORD SERVING AMERICANS

In 2024, Clark rebranded and launched the "Culture Apothecary" podcast, focused on overall wellness. In a May interview with Vanity Fair, Clark said the focus on health and wellness is the "future" of the conservative movement and hopes to help cure a sick culture. She added that each episode she does focuses on how to help heal people physically, emotionally, or spiritually. This is the issue she believed would resonate, especially among women.

Clark, who used to post about her love for chicken nuggets and Dr. Pepper, is now encouraging her audience to eat a clean diet avoiding "seed oils" and other artificial ingredients, get off birth control, and is skeptical of vaccines. In a Washington Post piece last year, it was mentioned that Clark found herself questioning many health mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark read Beth Macy’s book "Dopesick," which led her to question the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She then began researching hormonal birth control that she had taken since she was a teenager and noticed the list of side effects associated…"a risk of blood clots, all these different diseases, I was shocked" — that bred a distrust of the pharmaceutical industry," she told the Washington Post.

Although hormonal birth control can increase the risk of blood clots among some, the occurrence is rare, according to the CDC.

Clark is an advocate for the MAHA movement, and she testified in 2024 during a Senate hearing on chronic illness. During her speech, she mentioned fertility issues facing millennial women as well as concerns about raising kids who are healthy both mentally and physically.

SECRET OF LOOKING YOUNGER, FEELING HEALTHY IS IN THIS MORNING DRINK, MAHA INFLUENCER SAYS

During her speech where she questioned the number of vaccines advised for American children, she claimed, "Parents are being held hostage. They didn't sign up to co-parent with the government, we want a divorce." Following this statement, she received a standing ovation, including from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who now heads the Department of Health and Human Services. Additionally, Clark mentioned in her speech concerns with rates of childhood cancer and diseases.

The Washington Post reported from TPUSA's Young Women's Leadership Summit from June shared a statement made by Clark at the event, "Less Prozac, more protein!" she said. "Less burnout, more babies! Less feminism, more femininity!"

"This is Whole Foods meets the West Wing," she said. "It’s collagen, calluses, and conviction. It’s castor oil, Christ, and a well-stocked pantry." The right has "the girls who lift weights, eat clean, have their hormones balanced, have their lives together," Clark said. The left, meanwhile, has "TikTok activists with five shades of autism, panic attacks and a ring light."

"We’re not running from culture anymore," she continued during the event. "We’re running it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP