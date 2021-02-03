Ingraham vows 'no ransom for hostage takers' as Democrats seek to smear GOP as extremists

President Biden and his Democratic allies are demonstrating why 74 million people voted for Donald Trump last year, Laura Ingraham said Wednesday.

"Tens of thousands of people would show up at his rallies and wait for hours and extreme heat and bitter cold," recalled "The Ingraham Angle" host. "They stuck with him during sham impeachments and the Mueller investigation. They did all this because to them, he was the last thing standing between their families and the left-wing mob.

"Before Trump, conservatives had become used to milquetoast establishment Republicans whose first instinct is to buckle when criticized in The New York Times or Washington Post," Ingraham added. "Even though imperfect, Donald Trump rightly refused to scrape and bow to the nastiest characters inside the Beltway."

The host remarked that Republicans who went to the White House to discuss their proposal for a slimmed-down COVID relief bill were greeted by Biden, who "essentially responded with this classic line from Godfather II 'My offer is this: nothing.'"

"Staying on perpetual offense is the only option for conservatives today," Ingraham explained. "Trump understood this: Staying back on your heels ... just plays into your opponent's hands."

Ingraham added that while Democrats make disparaging remarks about America, including demeaning and attacking law enforcement, they feel "empowered" to "pick off Republican adversaries" by claiming the moral high ground.

"With Congresswoman [Marjorie Taylor] Greene, the Republicans begin to agonize over whether to ... get her out. At times they seemed like they were dancing to the Democrats' tune," the host said. "Setting aside the wacky and outlandish things that she said in the past, we have to ask this question: What would the Democrats do if we demanded that Maxine 'Drive Them Out' Waters and Rashida 'We're going to impeach the m'fer' Tlaib were to be removed from their committee assignments because of their off-the-wall and dangerous statements? They were not the only elected Democrats that spewed such rhetoric.

"The Democrats have absolutely zero standing to second-guess Republican caucus decisions given the failings to police their own nuts," she added. "Ms. Greene should be answering to her constituents and them alone."