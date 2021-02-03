Hannity: 'Not a single conservative I know' shares Rep. Greene's 'conspiratorial beliefs'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted Wednesday to the controversy surrounding freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., ahead of a scheduled House vote to remove her from two committees.

Greene has been heavily criticized for past comments and social media postings endorsing violence against prominent Democrats, touting conspiracy theories that mass school shootings were staged and espousing anti-Semitic rhetoric.

The "Hannity" host dismissed Greene's troubling claims as "not exactly true," and "disturbing," telling viewers at one point that he has "no earthly clue whatsoever what would cause someone to believe such a thing."

The host asserted that "there is not a single conservative I know that shares those conspiratorial beliefs, or supports the action [of] confronting young people, claiming that a school shooting that happened didn't happen."

However, Hannity continued, the glaring double standard in the mainstream media and among Democrats, given the past anti-Semitic comments of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and inciteful words from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is hard to miss.

"The Democratic Party, yes, they have a lot of fringe conspiracy theorists and agitators, except they are not little-known in their party," he said. "They are literally running the whole show for the Democratic Party. They set the agenda, and they have all the power."

The House is on track to vote Thursday on a resolution to strip Greene of her assignments to the House Budget Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee.

"If Democrats ought to purge Taylor Greene from committees, then this same standard must be applied to them, right?" Hannity said. " ... Out of fundamental fairness."

In an attempt at a tit-for-tat move, House Republicans have introduced an amendment to the resolution to remove Taylor Greene from her committees that calls for the removal of Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee and House Budget Committee.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.