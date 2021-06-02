Ingraham: Democrats are trying to govern a country they hate

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed the Democrat Party on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday claiming their policies are making America worse and that "more racial hatred and more racial division is the only way they can stay in power."

INGRAHAM: The only way that Democrats can keep winning elections is by terrorizing black Americans into believing half the country hates them, that they can’t succeed under our system. This is sick! And is just setting up millions of young men and women for failure. Imagine thinking your entire future rises and falls on whether the government gives you a check for past wrongs… Democrats know they won’t deliver on reparations anyway, but they cynically dangle the possibility. Cruel and conniving.

It’s an ongoing "race and switch." Look! We renamed a street Black Lives Matter Plaza! We renamed this school after George Floyd! We’re funneling billions to Historically Black Colleges! Never mind that Donald Trump’s policies increased African American incomes, criminal justice reform, record low employment… opportunity zones and got permanent funding for historically black colleges.

For Democrats, it’s along racial lines. More racial hatred and more racial division is the only way they can stay in power.