Ingraham: China 'collaborators' like Apple's Tim Cook, financier Ray Dalio endanger US

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Tuesday, host Laura Ingraham called out several wealthy American business titans who are "collaborating" against U.S. interests to appease China for their own financial and corporate gain.

Ingraham added that while several of those situations exist, President Biden's administration is explicitly focused on alleged White supremacy in America as the greatest threat to the homeland – and the president himself has taken a much more congenial tone toward the Chinese Communist Party than his predecessor, Donald J. Trump.

She played a clip of Senate President Pro-Tempore Patrick Leahy of Vermont asking whether Attorney General Merrick Garland believed White supremacy is the "most lethal threat" to the U.S. in 2021 – to which Biden's chief law enforcement official answered in the general affirmative.

"The biggest threat facing our democracy and way of life is the Chinese Communist Party," Ingraham said in response.

"Under Biden we find ourselves trying to play catch up with the CCP or blocking them in their efforts to expand their power across the globe," she said.

"It now has the largest number of active military personnel in the world with 2.1 million compared to our 1.4 million. By 2024 it is poised to have the biggest economy in the world – which has our elites licking their chops. The CCP basically owns big business in America."

She made her case by pointing first to a reported "secret $275 billion deal" struck in 2016 between the CCP and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"Now we know why Cook became such a CCP apologist, and how Apple recently became the top-selling smartphone in China," she said, reading aloud a news report on the reported deal.

She added that Cook via Apple lobbied to water-down provisions of an anti-Chinese-slave-labor bill in Congress earlier this year, that would have restricted U.S. corporations from using slave labor of the oppressed Muslim Uighur minority in China's westernmost Xinjiang province.

Another "collaborator" Ingraham pointed was billionaire investor Ray Dalio. The financier appeared on CNBC to remark that China is essentially an "autocratic system [while] the United States is a country of individuals."

"In China, it is an extension of the family – as a top-down country, what they are doing is behav[ing] like a strict parent."

Ingraham replied that although Dalio later tried to walk back his dismissal of China as a "strict parent" government, "we knew exactly what he meant."

"Dalio's hedge fund just raised one-and-a-quarter billion dollars for its China fund: Can’t let a few hundred thousand people being tortured in camps get in the way of that windfall."

She added that Republicans are also not immune from being in that collaborator group:

Ingraham reported that a foundation founded by Neil Bush, brother of George W. Bush, received $5 million from a "Chinese front group called the China-United-States Exchange Foundation."

"Axios reported back in June that the funding was meant to "bolster the Bush China Foundation's efforts to promote 'a bilateral relationship that is functional, constructive, commercially robust, mutually beneficial and politically sustainable'"

Ingraham remarked that the news about Neil Bush's group makes sense in light of what she called the GOP family's "overly optimistic and warm" relationship with Beijing.

She recounted how President Bush granted China normal trade relations in 2001, which essentially set them on their current economic course upward.

"How’s that worked out for us? About as well as the war in Afghanistan," Ingraham said. "But to be fair, every president except Trump misunderstood China’s ambitions or chose to look past their brutal crackdown on human rights."

She added that Chinese autocratic leader Xi Jinping is likely laughing at the prospect of the White House's response to Chinese aggression and human rights abuses as a simply "diplomatic boycott" of the Olympics – remarking that Beijing likely won't notice if Secretary of State Antony Blinken doesn't attend the games.

"Every day, the message spreads – if you criticize China, it can hurt your career. You can criticize the Catholic Church, evangelical Christians, and the United States. You can tear down statues and spread anti-American propaganda all you want: but don’t criticize China," she said.

"As more Americans are silenced or self-censor, we will soon realize that the whole notion of free speech becomes meaningless – just like President Xi wants. This is the real crisis of American democracy."

"The American collaborators are the cheapest dates around."