Ingraham: 'American Dream loses steam' under Biden as malaise sets in

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Monday, host Laura Ingraham warned that the "American Dream [is] losing steam" under President Biden, as liberals in the media hastily defend him with questionable arguments such as trying to convince Americans to do more with less and that trillions in government spending will actually cause an economic boom.

"This is the left’s economic policy in two sentences: One: Americans should spend a lot less. Two: The U.S. government should spend a lot more," she said.

Ingraham also warned that moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia is appearing as if he is going to fold in the face of pressure from the far left and agree to the multi-trillion dollar socioeconomic overhaul bill dubbed "Build Back Better".

"Joe Manchin seems poised to betray the people of West Virginia, and agree to this massive bill," she said.

"Biden wants these gargantuan spending packages before his big trip to Glasgow, Scotland for the climate change summit – all so he can say: "See, guys, we’re behaving! We’re serious about changing our ways! We’re creating a new, expanded welfare state and more giveaways to cronies who offer green solutions!" So pathetic."

While Biden is eager to brag about bowing to globalist climate and taxation policies, the host continued, countries like Germany and China continue to build coal-fired power plants.

"The EU and China love seeing America prostrate herself on the world stage. With Biden in charge, they almost always get their way," she said.

"And somehow, back at home, Biden’s team thinks they’ll get their way with the voters by stoking inflation with all this spending."

Ingraham added that Biden and the left's socioeconomic policies are reminiscent of the last president to usher in a period of stagflation, supply crises, gas spikes and high taxes: Georgia Democrat James E. Carter.

"It seems the only argument left for the Democrats is the same one Jimmy Carter tried to resounding defeat: You consume too much," she said, playing a clip of the 39th president in 1979.

"Too many of us now tend to worship self-indulgence and consumption," Carter said during his term. "But we’ve discovered that owning things and consuming things does not satisfy our longing for meaning. Piling up material goods cannot fill the emptiness of lives which have no confidence or purpose."

Ingraham called the remarks depressing and said today's Democrats seek to build on Carter's destructive economic and fiscal policies:

"The press knows that as long as the Democrats stay in power, Americans will see their standard of living decline. All they can do now is try to persuade us to accept that decline," she said, adding that a liberal magazine writer went so far as to urge for Carteresque policies, citing America's dependence on instant economic transactions like meal delivery and ordering things by mail.

"Biden should give his own 'malaise' speech. Please, do it," Ingraham later added.

"Biden and the Democrats offer an ideology of despair and decline. Meanwhile, our populist movement teaches that through hard work and innovation, and by staying true to our traditions, Americans of all races can build a better life for themselves and their families."

"That’s the American Dream," she said, "Which Biden and his global fraud friends must never be allowed to steal from us."