Ingraham: White House move helps 'expose' 2020 Dems' true 'open borders' agenda

A move by the White House on Wednesday "exposed" the true intentions of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls when it comes to border security and illegal immigration, Laura Ingraham said on her Fox News program.

Ingraham said the Trump administration's plan to scrap the Flores Settlement, a major court agreement that freed detained migrant children after 20 days, thus separating families, has changed the conversation because the administration now seeks to hold migrant families together as their cases are being considered.

"Now the Democratic lie is laid bare," she said on "The Ingraham Angle." "In announcing a new rule on family detentions, keeping families together, President Trump is drawing out the 2020 Democrats' true radical nature."

DHS MOVES TO END LIMITS ON DETENTION OF MIGRANT FAMILIES, CLOSE 'LOOPHOLE'

Ingraham said the proposed policy change forces Democrats to acknowledge they support "open borders."

"How many times have the 2020 Democrats assured us that they don't actually support the radical agenda of open borders?" Ingraham asked before introducing a series of clips showing candidates trying to distance themselves from the term.

In one clip, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro of Texas claims "open borders" is a "right-wing talking point." In another clip, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., says she doesn't support the idea of open borders.

In a third video snippet, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., says he believes borders should be "respected" and that Democrats should hold border security in high regard.

Ingraham said the White House move, detailed earlier in the day at a news conference by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, ends the, "absurd catch-and-release approach."

McAleenan said in his remarks that the Flores agreement has incentivized illegal immigration and represents a "loophole" in the immigration system.

Ingraham appeared to reference a tweet from Casto in which he called for "alternatives to detention" while opposing Trump's move.

"Separating migrant children from their parents is appalling—but indefinitely detaining families isn’t a better alternative," the former HUD secretary tweeted. "In my administration, we won’t just end family separation for good, we’ll use alternatives to detention and not treat asylum seekers as criminals."

In response, Ingraham said on her program that Castro, "revealed the Democrats' true agenda all along: A massive resettlement of migrants, most of whom have no valid claims, into the United States. This costs you more money [and] crowds our public schools."

Originally, the Flores ruling came about as a result of a 1980s case in which a girl named Jenny Flores, then 15, was detained with adults by U.S. authorities after she fled El Salvador. Beginning in 1997, the Flores settlement called for migrant children to be sent to care programs after 20 days, and be given access to medical treatment and visits with relatives. McAleenan said the new rule takes the place of Flores, while keeping many of its terms.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.