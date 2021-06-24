Indiana grandmother, first to be convicted in Capitol riot cases, avows nonviolence in Ingraham interview

An Indiana grandmother told "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday that her life has been turned upside down amid a report her court-appointed public defender coaxed her into drafting a written admission of White "guilt", as she became the first suspect in the January 6 Capitol riot to be sentenced.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd of Bloomfield was convicted of one count of parading in a federal building, and Reagan-appointed federal Judge Royce Lamberth handed down a sentence of 3 years probation, a $500 civil restitution and 40 hours of community service.

Morgan-Lloyd, 49, is also forthwith prohibited from obtaining a firearm, according to the Indianapolis Star. The defendant later told reporters she intended to peacefully show support for former President Donald J. Trump.

Lamberth said he disagrees with the assertion of critics, including those in Congress, who compared the protests and riot to "a day of tourists walking through the Capitol."

"This wasn’t a peaceful demonstration. It was not an accident that it turned violent. I also think some of these defendants in these cases are not gonna do what you did [and] say they did anything wrong," the judge said, according to the Star.

Morgan-Lloyd told Fox News host Laura Ingraham she did not act violently that day, recounting how she simply followed an elderly woman up some steps and into the Capitol unimpeded.

Ingraham noted that "parading" is far from charges of "insurrection" being bandied about in the media. She said Morgan-Lloyd was "hunted down" by the FBI for what later amounted to a misdemeanor charge, while dozens of left-wing riot suspects in Manhattan have had their charges dropped.

"I was just waiting to see a judge," Morgan-Lloyd replied when asked why she was held in confinement for two days after her arrest – refuting any claim she could have been a flight risk.

Ingraham also quoted from a letter Morgan-Lloyd wrote to the court: "My lawyer has given me names of books and movies to help me see what life is like for others in our country. I've learned that even though we live in a wonderful country, things still need to improve. People of all colors should feel as safe as I do to walk down the street."

"They gave you this public defender who then asks you to read a script about how you are learning and basically I'm paraphrasing, but evolving as a person. What did that make you feel like?" she asked Morgan-Lloyd.

Morgan-Lloyd replied that she was concerned her own attorney thought she was somehow a racist but found personal comfort in the truth that she is not.

"I would recommend anybody read "Just Mercy" because it was a very emotional book. But it didn't bother me. I was more than willing to read them because I'm not racist," she added.

Morgan-Lloyd recounted her trip to the Capitol to support Trump, saying that she had followed the elderly woman up the steps to make sure she didn't fall, and then followed her into the building to make sure she would be safe.

"Where I was at, we've seen nobody damage anything and people were actually very polite," she said, recalling how a man accidentally knocked her cell phone onto the ground and then retrieved it for her.

When asked if she thought the protests were "an insurrection" as described, she said there was no hint of such dire circumstance in the part of the complex she was at.

"I can only talk about the area I was in and I don't believe it. But as I said, that is only from the area I was at the Capitol. People were not breaking the windows," she said.

Morgan-Lloyd later said that after her arrest, she was promptly fired by the hospital she had worked at for more than a decade – adding that the medical center wouldn't let her retrieve her belongings and instead shipped them to her home via Federal Express.

Morgan-Lloyd said she is still unemployed and that her husband has suggested she move on to being a grandmother full-time instead.