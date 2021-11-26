Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Indiana critical race theory whistleblower: Classes founded with 'racial equity priority'

Tony Kinnett: 'Quite horrifying' students have to view classes through racial lens

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Indiana school administrator facing backlash for speaking out against critical race theory Video

Indiana school administrator facing backlash for speaking out against critical race theory

Indiana school administrator Tony Kinnett tells 'Fox & Friends' that he's being punished for speaking out against critical race theory being taught in his district.

Indianapolis school administrator Tony Kinnett, who says he was placed on leave for whistleblowing about the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in his school district, said Friday that classes being taught to students were founded with a "racial equity priority." 

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Kinnett recounted his experience being placed on leave from his job after posting a video online explaining how his school district was pushing CRT, and described how students were required to approach classes with the viewpoint that White people were responsible "for centuries of horrible oppression."

"Every single class at Indianapolis public schools is founded on two strategic priorities. One is the official academic priority that we're all supposed to encourage, and the second is the racial equity priority, which sounds really great, but it actually pits our students against each other based on color," Kinnett told host Lawrence Jones. 

INDIANA TEACHER WHO EXPOSED CRT TEACHING PUT ON LEAVE, HAS EMAIL LOCKED, BANNED FROM SCHOOL BUILDINGS

"It suggests to all of our students who aren't Black or Brown that they are responsible for centuries of horrible oppression that the United States has built. And no matter what class you're in, you are required to look through that lens, and that's really quite horrifying," he added.

An even mix of proponents and opponents to teaching Critical Race Theory are in attendance as the Placentia Yorba Linda School Board in Orange County, California, discusses a proposed resolution to ban it from being taught in schools.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

An even mix of proponents and opponents to teaching Critical Race Theory are in attendance as the Placentia Yorba Linda School Board in Orange County, California, discusses a proposed resolution to ban it from being taught in schools.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Kinnett detailed how he found out he was locked out of all his work-related accounts and was no longer granted access to any of the school buildings following his decision to release the information. He also claimed that prior to his decision to become a whistleblower, the district provided no opportunity for employees to raise concerns over the CRT related criteria.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY TAUGHT AT MANY OF AMERICA'S 50 MOST ELITE PRIVATE K-12 SCHOOLS, ACCORDING TO NEW STUDY

"Of course now that everything has happened, they don’t really want to hear my concerns," he said before adding the district's Human Resources department told him that if he continued "acting as a whistleblower," he and the district "would have to part ways."

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin holds a campaign event in Amherst, Va., October 28, 2021 (Charles Creitz/Fox News)

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin holds a campaign event in Amherst, Va., October 28, 2021 (Charles Creitz/Fox News) (Charles Creitz/Fox News)

Kinnett's situation follows weeks of denial by Democrats and left-wing media figures that CRT was actually taught in public schools across the country, especially in Virginia where education played a key role and Republicans swept into power.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several states have banned the teaching of CRT in schools.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones noted Indianapolis Public Schools had not responded to request for comment from Fox News.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.