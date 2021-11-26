Indiana critical race theory whistleblower: Classes founded with 'racial equity priority'

Indianapolis school administrator Tony Kinnett, who says he was placed on leave for whistleblowing about the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in his school district, said Friday that classes being taught to students were founded with a "racial equity priority."

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Kinnett recounted his experience being placed on leave from his job after posting a video online explaining how his school district was pushing CRT, and described how students were required to approach classes with the viewpoint that White people were responsible "for centuries of horrible oppression."

"Every single class at Indianapolis public schools is founded on two strategic priorities. One is the official academic priority that we're all supposed to encourage, and the second is the racial equity priority, which sounds really great, but it actually pits our students against each other based on color," Kinnett told host Lawrence Jones.

INDIANA TEACHER WHO EXPOSED CRT TEACHING PUT ON LEAVE, HAS EMAIL LOCKED, BANNED FROM SCHOOL BUILDINGS

"It suggests to all of our students who aren't Black or Brown that they are responsible for centuries of horrible oppression that the United States has built. And no matter what class you're in, you are required to look through that lens, and that's really quite horrifying," he added.

Kinnett detailed how he found out he was locked out of all his work-related accounts and was no longer granted access to any of the school buildings following his decision to release the information. He also claimed that prior to his decision to become a whistleblower, the district provided no opportunity for employees to raise concerns over the CRT related criteria.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY TAUGHT AT MANY OF AMERICA'S 50 MOST ELITE PRIVATE K-12 SCHOOLS, ACCORDING TO NEW STUDY

"Of course now that everything has happened, they don’t really want to hear my concerns," he said before adding the district's Human Resources department told him that if he continued "acting as a whistleblower," he and the district "would have to part ways."

Kinnett's situation follows weeks of denial by Democrats and left-wing media figures that CRT was actually taught in public schools across the country, especially in Virginia where education played a key role and Republicans swept into power.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several states have banned the teaching of CRT in schools.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones noted Indianapolis Public Schools had not responded to request for comment from Fox News.