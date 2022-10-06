'Imus in the Morning' legend Bernard McGuirk dead at 64

Radio legend Bernard McGuirk died Wednesday at the age of 64 following a battle with prostate cancer, WABC announced.

McGuirk, a longtime executive longtime producer and personality for late icon Don Imus’ famed "Imus in the Morning," was most recently the co-host of WABC’s "Bernie & Sid in the Morning" alongside Sid Rosenberg.

Red Apple Media president Chad Lopez announced McGurk’s passing Thursday morning with a touching statement about the man who moved with Imus to WABC in 2007 and had been on the air in New York City since 1986.

"It is with profound sadness that I must share this news with you. Bernard McGuirk, husband, father and our friend passed away yesterday, Oct. 5, in the company of his family. Bernie courageously battled cancer for all to see and hear, in a manner that was inspiring to all of us," Lopez said.

AUDACY'S NEW RADIO LIBRE 790 IN SOUTH FLORIDA HOPES TO FILL ‘HOLE’ IN SPANISH-LANGUAGE, CONSERVATIVE COMMUNITY

"Bernie loved radio and shared his life with the listeners of New York City since 1986 when he joined the many voices on New York City’s airwaves. He entertained millions across the country working with ‘Imus in the Morning,’ making you laugh one moment and making you think the next," Lopez continued. "In 2007, Bernie came with Imus to broadcast here at WABC. His personality from day one dramatically improved the camaraderie and morale of the entire radio station; his comedy — impressive, his professionalism — immeasurable and his character — without peer."

Lopez noted McGuirk succeeded once again when "Bernie & Sid in the Morning" became the station’s flagship morning show in 2018 and in 2022 became the No. 1 news talk morning show in New York City.

"He will be missed by all that knew him and listened to him, a true gentleman, he is the fabric of the morning show. He is the morning show and was the backbone of this entire radio station," Lopez said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the McGuirk family."

SOROS TAKEOVER: CONSERVATIVE RADIO STAR LOURDES UBIETA QUITS ICONIC RADIO MAMBI AHEAD OF SALE TO LIBERAL GROUP

WABC held a moment of silence for McGuirk, who Lopez called "our colleague, our friend and one of the most gifted radio personalities of all time."

Tributes to McGuirk quickly poured in on social media, with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani calling him a "renaissance man and a wonderful person."

TREVOR NOAH’S ‘DAILY SHOW’ TENURE WAS ‘PROFOUND DISASTER’ THAT FAILED TO FILL JON STEWART’S SHOES, CRITICS SAY

"Bernie was the best. A great patriot and friend. He will be badly missed," Fox News host Mark Levin wrote. "RIP, brother."

"You believed in me when almost no one else did. You stayed loyal and loved me when it would have been easy to run I am beyond devastated. But I do have beautiful memories that provide me some solace as well as knowing you are no longer in pain. I will miss you & always love you," Rosenberg tweeted shortly after the news was announced.

WABC plans to air a tribute to McGuirk on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, Carol, and children Melanie and Brendan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.