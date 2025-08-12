Illinois parents wary of school mental health screening law, potential for 'overreach'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new Illinois law mandating annual mental health screenings for students in the third through 12th grades is drawing concern from parents and policy experts, who say the measure, and the way it could be implemented, raises more questions than it answers.

"What does that [screening] entail?" asked Cata Truss, a Chicago mother, grandmother, and former educator.

"A child dealing with trauma may show the same signs as one with mental illness, but you don’t want to treat or medicate them the same."

Though parents will reserve the right to opt their children out of the mental health screenings, the law leaves key details to be determined by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), which has until September 1, 2026, to develop guidance on how screenings will be conducted, how follow-up referrals will work, and how student privacy will be protected.

Illinois moms, including Truss, voiced their skepticism while appearing on "Fox & Friends First," citing transparency gaps and their own fears of overreach.

"We do need an increase in our mental health [services] for our children," said Christine McGovern, also a former public school teacher.

But McGovern is concerned the measure could open the door for overreach and the "alienation of parents," which she identified as the "biggest issue" she encountered during her tenure in education.

Policy attorney and parent Mailee Smith is concerned that several provisions in the law remain vague, including how parents are supposed to opt their children out of the screenings.

"Are parents going to be told every year they can opt out? Because if they don’t, that’s really not an opt-out process," she said.

"Who is going to be collecting and reviewing this information? How will students how will their confidentiality be protected?" she continued. "It seems to pose more risks to freedom than answers to the mental health crisis."

Truss also expressed a desire for "so many things" to be added to the measure that have not yet been "looked at," likely referencing the law’s reliance on future guidance from the ISBE.

"Certainly we want to say to parents, opt out. And if you think that your child may be suffering from some sort of mental episode, get your own screening. Go out and allow your child's doctor to be the catalyst for whether or not you make the decision to deal with that, whether it's mental illness or whether it's trauma."

Fox News Digital previously reached out to Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, who signed the measure on July 31, for comment, but did not receive a reply.

The broader national debate over mental health screenings also roused concerns from author Abigail Shrier, who recently shared that her middle school-aged son was given a mental health screening at an urgent care center after he went in, complaining of a stomachache.

In an article with The Free Press, Shrier said she requested a copy of the survey and photographed it. She proceeded to detail the questions, which asked whether he had wished he were dead or was thinking about killing himself.

Shrier questioned whether such screenings plant harmful ideas in children’s heads or bear the potential for false positives.

Local reports say Illinois' approach will use a self-assessment tool and that state lawmakers have identified the screenings as a method of detection rather than diagnosis.

"Tens of thousands of Illinois kids will be encouraged to think of themselves as sick," she claimed.

Supporters of the law argue that the goal is to identify anxiety, depression, or trauma before it escalates. Pritzker said the policy is designed to "overcome the stigma" surrounding mental health and ensure students have access to help if they need it.

The law is set to take effect during the 2027–2028 school year.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.