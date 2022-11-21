Idaho police's expansion of crime scene could possibly mean attempt to uncover new evidence, official says

Investigators' expansion of the crime scene of the murder of four University of Idaho students could mean they are trying to uncover new evidence, the police chief of a neighboring university told Fox News Monday.

"It's likely there's potentially some evidence there that they're going to attempt to locate," Washington State University Police Chief Gary Jenkins said on "The Story."

Former Washington Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective Ted Williams reported on "The Story" Idaho authorities were expanding the crime scene cordon circling the students' home, Jenkins said that information was new to him but that he did not want to wager too much about what the development meant.

The Washington State University police department is just across the state line in Pullman, Wash., from the Moscow, Idaho school. Jenkins said has offered his barracks' assistance to Idaho authorities investigating murders. Police has yet to make an arrest and have not identified any suspects.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS: TWO ROOMMATES WERE AT HOME WHEN FOUR STUDENTS WERE KILLED

The Moscow Police have received "significant response" from the FBI and state-based authorities, Jenkins said. He did not want to speculate on new predictions and revelations in the case.

"All the information we're getting from Moscow Police Department is that it is not a random attack, that it was a targeted attack," he said. "Typically, the types of things that would lead you to to come to that conclusion are the types of details at a crime scene that they don't want to release right now to the public, so that they do not jeopardize their or the integrity of their investigation and a potential prosecution."

Anchor Martha MacCallum pointed to reports that there were prominently blood-stained walls in the home while at the same time seemingly conflicting reports of people being called over to help victims based on their alleged state of simply being unconscious.

"It seems that there's a big discrepancy between seeing someone, you know, in your home and saying they're unconscious and the kind of situation that's being described, which is that there was blood everywhere," she said.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO HOMICIDES: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE 4 VICTIMS ALLEGEDLY KILLED NEAR CAMPUS

However, Jenkins resisted speculation.

"I don't really want to speculate on the specifics of this investigation," he said.

Jenkins was further asked about whether another reported gruesome crime in the Moscow area could be linked to the students' murder.

A dog was reportedly kidnapped from its yard and skinned to death. MacCallum asked about the incident, given historical situations where serial murderers have at times tended to further express their depravity through cruelty to animals.

"I have heard about that case, and I don't want to speculate about whether it is or isn't connected," the chief said.

"I do know that Moscow Police Department is looking into the potential of a connection there. I know that they're leaving no stone unturned in this case, but I know that that case did come to their attention and that they were following up on that."

Moscow Police have confirmed the four students were likely murdered in their home in an area adjacent to the school's row of fraternity and sorority houses, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., after spending the night out. Police have not identified any suspects.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The coroner stated that the four victims were likely asleep, some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault," the Moscow Police Department said in a press release last week.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were identified as the victims. The four students were close friends and members of Greek life at the university.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.