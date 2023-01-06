Expand / Collapse search
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says

Fox Nation host says surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the Moscow murders will 'move any jury'

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Fox News' Lawrence Jones provides details on the probable cause affidavit in the Idaho murders while Fox Nation's Nancy Grace argues the evidence is grounds for a conviction.

A shocking eyewitness account from a surviving roommate in the University of Idaho murders "changes a lot" in the case, Fox Nation’s Nancy Grace said Friday.

The surviving roommate, identified only as D.M. in the unsealed probable cause affidavit, came face-to-face with the masked killer inside the house and heard him speak.

Moscow police reported D.M. "saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her… The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase.’" He then exited through the second floor doors. 

She was able to describe to officials the suspect’s height and "bushy eyebrows," Fox News' Lawrence Jones reported. 

IDAHO MURDER TIMELINE: AFFIDAVIT REVEALS HOW 16 MINUTES DEPICT SHOCKING SCENE

Grace said D.M.’s account will hold significant weight during the trial for suspect Bryan Kohberger.

"She says she hears one roommate crying, whimpering," Grace explained. "And freakily, you hear what we believe to be the defendant say, ‘Hey, it's OK, I'm going to help you.’"

"That will move any jury," Grace said on "America's Newsroom."

And while Grace conceded the affidavit had only enough information to get the arrest warrant, she believes the recorded eyewitness account and accompanying DNA evidence are grounds for a conviction.

Steve Goncalves, father of victim Kaylee Goncalves, called the new revelation from the affidavit "shocking" and "bizarre" when he spoke to "Fox & Friends" Friday morning. 

BRYAN KOHBERGER CASE: IDAHO MURDER VICTIM'S FAMILY VOWS TO BE PART OF JUDICIAL PROCESS ‘FOR THE LONG HAUL’

When facing the suspect in court, Goncalves said he felt angry but kept his composure and focused on moving forward with the case in the "right way." 

As for the outcome, Goncalves wants Kohberger to face the death penalty

"I want this case to get stronger and stronger to the point where he realizes he’s not going to be on the planet that long," Goncalves said. 

"I can make this man feel like he picked the very worst family to do that to."

