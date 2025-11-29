Idaho bar offers free beer to patrons who help ICE deport illegal immigrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bar patrons are raising a glass to a local Idaho saloon after its viral social media post promised "free beer" to anyone who helps Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) track down and deport an illegal immigrant.

The Old State Saloon alerted its followers Saturday, writing on X that "anyone who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho gets FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH" at its establishment.

The watering hole, located in Eagle, Idaho, added that it "may award multiple months to one person if multiple illegals are deported."

Anyone trying to claim their free beer is asked to send evidence, including photos and videos, to deportations@oldstatessaloon.com.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reposted the saloon’s promotion with a GIF highlighting their amazement with the offer. The bar enthusiastically replied, "Let’s go! Deport them all!"

One user responded to the announcement, asking if the saloon could create a leaderboard and champion a "Deporter of the Year" at the end of the year who wins even more free beer.

At least one person has already been approved by the saloon. The establishment posted that Ryan Spoon, vice chair of the Ada County Republican Central Committee in Idaho, would receive free beer from any of its 20 draft options after he provided evidence that he helped ICE make an arrest.

Conservative Gen Z influencer Bo Loudon also responded to the saloon’s announcement, calling it an "incredible idea" on X.

"This is why I love the United States," he added.

While many people supported the saloon’s initiative, others called for the bar to be canceled or boycotted. The saloon even posted negative Google reviews, asserting that "1 star reviews roll in from the loser LEFT."

The saloon noted in its social media bio that "liberals around the world hate us," while claiming to be the "Birthplace of Heterosexual Awesomeness Month.

In 2024, the saloon’s owner Mark Fitzpatrick announced that his establishment would be promoting "Heterosexual Awesomeness Month" featuring discounts and free beer for heterosexual men, women and couples throughout June, in response to Pride Month.

The saloon offers a wide array of merchandise on its store website, including shirts that display the slogan, "Make America Straight Again."

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.