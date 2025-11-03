Acting ICE director pledges to fulfill Trump's largest deportation effort: 'No one's off the table'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons is pledging to keep President Donald Trump’s promise to have one of the largest deportation efforts the country has seen.

The president was pressed on his immigration policy on Sunday's "60 Minutes" interview on CBS, where he was asked if some of the raids have gone "too far."

"No, I think they haven't gone far enough, because we've been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama," Trump said. "You have to get the people out, you know? You have, look at the people. Many of them are murderers. Many of them are people that were thrown out of their countries because they were, you know, criminals."

Lyons told "America Reports" ICE will work with state and local partners as they identify as many illegal immigrants as they can and "take action on them."

"No one's off the table," he warned. "We're going to use all the tools in the toolbox. We have great federal partners. Department of Justice has been outstanding with us, and we are going to team up with everyone that wants to work with us, and we're to go out there and keep the president's promise to sure that we have one of the largest deportation efforts ever."

The acting ICE director, who says many agents have been targeted due to the rhetoric against them, explained that officials are being swarmed by protesters before even making arrests.

"For the first time ever, ICE has been allowed to do their law enforcement mission, and the problem is so many on the left and there are so many people opposed to us, that a lot of the tactics that you are seeing are in self-defense."

Lyons called on elected officials to stop rhetoric that is putting a target on ICE workers.

"What I say to an elected official that doesn't like immigration action right now is to work with us," Lyons told Fox News. "Tone down the rhetoric, stop putting targets on ICE agents' backs, and go ahead and make your community safer. Work with us to take out these public safety threats. That's what the president has promised."