Husband of New Mexico woman murdered by illegal immigrant slams sanctuary laws: 'Get-out-of-jail-free card'

Sam Vigil calls out Biden immigration policy on 'Fox & Friends First'

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Sam Vigil criticizes sanctuary cities after his wife, Jacqueline, was killed by an illegal immigrant in their driveway

Jacqueline Vigil was killed by an illegal immigrant outside her Albuquerque, New Mexico home in 2019. 

Her husband, Sam Vigil, joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to call out left-wing policies, like sanctuary cities, for contributing to rising crime. 

"Places where laws are soft, like Albuquerque, this does not protect people who come to the U.S. to work but rather those who come to commit crimes," he said, rejecting Biden's loose immigration policies.

"For me, it just reminds me about what happened to me, to my wife who was murdered back in 2019 by an alleged illegal immigrant that was in the country. It just brings back all those memories," he said.

(John Moore/Getty Images)

The mother of two was gunned down in her driveway during an attempted robbery. According to local station KRQE, the suspect, Luis Talamantes Romero, pled guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the United States for the fourth time.

Sam Vigil spoke out against sanctuary cities and crimes and said these places attract criminal activity and bad actors.

Vigil made the argument that there are current policies that protect individuals who should not be in the country to begin with. 

When policies such as sanctuary cities or states exist, he said illegal immigrants are free to commit crimes and have a "get-out-of-jail-free card."

