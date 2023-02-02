Hunter Biden laptop repairman responds to legal threats from president's son: 'Kind of gotten used to it'

The Delaware computer repairman who went public with the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop told Fox News on Thursday that the president's son is trying to intimidate him with threatening letters demanding a criminal probe into his actions.

Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell on Wednesday sent out a series of letters urging prosecutors to launch state and federal investigations into John Paul Mac Isaac, who he accused of "unlawfully" accessing the younger Biden's personal data on his laptop after it was left at his repair shop in 2019. Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and other notable Biden critics were also listed in the lawsuit for their role in disseminating the information to the public.

HUNTER BIDEN’S LAWYERS DEMAND CRIMINAL PROBE INTO LAPTOP LEAKERS, GIULIANI AND OTHERS, ADMIT LAPTOP IS HIS

"You've got to remember, I’ve been dealing with intimidation from all fronts over the last couple of years, so I’ve kind of gotten used to it," Mac Isaac said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in response to the lawsuit. "This isn't as bad as being accused of being a traitor and working with Russia to affect an election, but it’s pretty close."

Mac Isaac’s attorney, Brian Della Rocca, told Tucker Carlson that he was disappointed to see a lawyer of Lowell's stature, who is well-regarded in the legal community, produce these letters on behalf of Hunter Biden, which, he said, are riddled with "lies."

"The fact that Abbe Lowell actually went along with this letter, which really produced a lot of lies about John Paul saying that John Paul accessed the information without Hunter's consent when we've shown Hunter’s consent, the fact that this attorney would participate in this, I just don’t understand it," Della Rocca said.

HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP WHISTLEBLOWER SEIZES LONG AWAITED GLIMMERS OF JUSTICE: ‘I’M READY TO GO WAR'

The lawsuit also raises questions about how the president's son, whose employment remains unclear and who is currently under investigation, managed to hire a team of high-profile lawyers, Della Rocca said, wondering whether well-funded Democratic donors could be behind the aggressive new legal strategy.

"That is the first thing I thought of," he told Carlson. "I received no notification of these letters until someone from CBS contacted me yesterday…when I read the letters I was appalled. This is someone with so much money, or acting like they have so much money. going after someone who is really the little guy. And he’s doing it on purpose. He’s trying to intimidate [him]."

Mac Isaac had been swept up in the New York Post's bombshell reporting in October 2020 that shed light on the questionable business dealings overseas of the son of then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as the Delaware laptop repair shop owner came forward with Hunter Biden's laptop after being alarmed by its content in 2019. The laptop's content included a peek into Hunter Biden's foreign business transactions, as well as more sordid material like homemade sex tapes and videos showing him using illegal drugs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, Mac Isaac was labeled a "hacker" by Twitter, damaging his professional reputation, which he said essentially put him out of business. As a result, the small business owner spent years navigating economic and social hardships, telling Fox News that he narrowly avoided bankruptcy following the scandal.

Lowell's letters seemingly mark the first admittance that the laptop at the center of the story belongs to the younger Biden, though the attorney insisted on Wednesday that it was not an acknowledgment on the validity of the laptop. Biden's legal team has promoted the claim that the versions released by Mac Issac to the public may have been tampered with.