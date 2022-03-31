Guy Benson rips media's sudden interest in Hunter Biden: 'A year-and-a-half late'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Guy Benson slammed news outlets on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday for dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop scandal for over a year before beginning to verify emails on his overseas business dealings as the federal tax investigation into the president's son intensifies.

HUNTER BIDEN SAGA: WASHINGTON POST AUTHENTICATES LAPTOP AFTER DISMISSING ‘FAKE’ SCANDAL IN 2020

GUY BENSON: They don’t get to really talk about conspiracy theories and ‘Oh, look at all this smoke’ a year and a half late. There were other people reporting this stuff before the last election and they all colluded with each other and Big Tech and the Biden administration to shut the whole thing down. They were doing what Maxine Waters was just trying to do, but more successfully.

And they all did it together and they called it Russian disinformation without any proof, without any evidence. That wasn’t true at all. Here we are month after month after month after month later and The New York Times and Washington Post suddenly are getting out in front of indictments or something coming down the pike in this federal investigation into Hunter Biden which is ramping up.

