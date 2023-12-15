Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Hunter Biden claims Republicans 'weaponized my dad's love for me' into accusations of corruption

Hunter claimed that Republicans have reframed President Biden's 'compassion' and 'empathy' into proof of 'corrupt complicity'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Hunter Biden condemned Republicans this week, arguing the GOP has "weaponized" President Joe Biden’s empathy for his son into "evidence" of criminality.

Hunter Biden arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday, not to comply with his subpoena for a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee, but to hold a press conference and again offer to testify publicly. 

While Republicans authorized an impeachment inquiry this week, Hunter maintained that his father "was not financially involved" in his business, and said there is "no evidence because it did not happen."

In a comment to media outlet Axios, he argued Republicans have "weaponized my dad's love for me, and turned his greatest strengths — his compassion, his empathy, his authenticity — into evidence of corrupt complicity. They've made it really hard for people to square that circle, which is why the Trump cult is obsessed with me."

Hunter Biden on Capitol Hill

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Hunter Biden lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he will only testify before a congressional committee in public.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Hunter had made a similar comment during his press conference, when he argued, "They have taken the light of my dad’s love for and presented it as darkness. They have no shame."

The talking point that the president's only sin is his love for his troubled son has become a frequent refrain from Democrats and the media.

DEMOCRATS' NEW HUNTER BIDEN TALKING POINT: BIDEN ONLY GUILTY OF BEING A LOVING FATHER

Hunter also told Axios about the "responsibilities" placed on him because of investigations into his business dealings.

"I feel I have two equal responsibilities now," Hunter added. "The first is staying clean and sober, and the second is defending my dad. My mistakes are in spite of him — not a reflection of him. And that's why I need to call out their lies as loud and as often possible going forward."

Hunter Biden press conference

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been a source of political controversy amid his father's run for reelection. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

COMER, JORDAN THREATEN TO HOLD HUNTER BIDEN IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS AFTER HE REJECTS SUBPOENA FOR DEPOSITION

Hunter's decision to speak publicly has rankled some in the White House, according to Axios.

"After mostly lying low for years, Hunter Biden — ignoring the wishes of some White House aides — is going on the attack," Axios reported, adding, "Hunter's new strategy has caused tension between his team and the White House."

"Top aides to President Biden originally crafted a plan to largely not respond to attacks and conservative media coverage — a risk-averse approach to avoid giving stories more oxygen."

Axios wrote that Hunter's team "ultimately wasn't satisfied. The media coverage didn't die down. His team came to believe that his lack of a response was alienating potential Democratic allies — and hurting his father politically."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.