Democrats' new Hunter Biden talking point: Biden only guilty of being a loving father

The House held the first impeachment inquiry hearing of President Biden Thursday

By Joe Schoffstall Fox News
Published
Democrat representatives claimed during an impeachment inquiry hearing that President Biden was not involved in his son's foreign business dealings, but only guilty "being a father."

House Democrats are now claiming that President Joe Biden actually is guilty - of loving his son Hunter.

The House Oversight Committee held an impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday that delved into the relation to between President Biden and his involvement in his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

Democrat Reps. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas., fumed at House Republicans during their 5-minute remarks, attempting to argue that the president is innocent on the basis that he is just "a father."

DEMOCRATS SEEK TO SWITCH BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HEARING FOCUS TO TRUMP

From left, Reps. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., Greg Casar, D-Texas, and Summer Lee, D-Pa., attend the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing titled "The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.," in Rayburn Building on Thursday, September 28, 2023. (Tom Williams)

"This entire fake impeachment inquiry isn't about the United States; it's about Hunter Biden. And the only thing the president can be guilty of here is being a father," Bowman said during the hearing.

After using up most of her time shifting the focus from Biden to former President Donald Trump, Crockett also claimed that Biden is nothing but "guilty of loving his child unconditionally."

"Tell you what the president has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally, and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child."

HUNTER BIDEN'S $250K WIRE FROM CHINA LABELED AS A ‘PERSONAL INVESTMENT’

House Republicans launched the inquiry pledging to provide "accountability" as they investigate Biden family finances and business dealings. 

Joe and Hunter Biden

Joe and son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer alleges they have a "mountain of evidence" indicating that President Biden had previously leveraged his public office for personal gain for his family.

"The bottom line is that the committee has shown the Bidens alone brought in over $15 million in their foreign influence peddling, over $24 million if you account for their associate's earnings from the schemes," Comer said.

"We have established in the first phase of this investigation where this money has come from Ukraine, Romania, Russia, Kazakhstan, China; it didn't come from selling anything legitimate," he continued. "It largely went unreported to the IRS. It was funneled through shell companies and third parties to hide the Biden's fingerprints."

"This deserves investigation," he added. "This deserves accountability. The American people expect this committee to investigate public corruption."

rom left, Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law George Washington University Law School, Eileen O'Connor, former assistant attorney general, Bruce Dubinsky, and Michael J. Gerhardt, Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, are sworn in during the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing titled "The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.," in Rayburn Building on Thursday, September 28, 2023. (Tom Williams)

Comer then outlined the committee's next steps in the inquiry.

"Now we know much of the money goes -- Hunter Biden, Haley Biden, James Biden, Sarah Biden, other Biden family members and their business entities," Comer said. "What we need to understand is where it goes next. That is the question this committee has to answer. And the evidence supports that next step."

Comer said he would subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden, James Biden and their affiliated companies.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.

Joe Schoffstall is a politics producer/reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Joe.Schoffstall@Fox.com and on Twitter: @joeschoffstall

