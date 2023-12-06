Biden called out for claiming he 'did not' interact with Hunter's business partners: 'Yet another blatant lie'

President Biden caused a firestorm from his critics on social media Wednesday after he denied allegations of having ties with business associates connected to his son, Hunter Biden.

During a press conference at the White House, New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Biden if he would explain to the American people ahead of a potential impeachment inquiry why he "interacted with so many" of his son and brother's foreign business associates.

"I'm not going to comment. I did not, and it's just a bunch of lies," Biden responded. "They're lies. I did not. They're lies."

As vice president, Biden used email aliases and private email addresses to communicate with son Hunter Biden and Hunter's business associates hundreds of times, new records released by the House Ways and Means Committee revealed.

Nelson cited recent polling from the Associated Press found nearly 70% of Americans, including 40% of Democrats, believe Biden acted unethically or illegally when it came to his family's business interests.

House Republican leaders revealed they hope to hold a formal vote next week on a measure that would formally initiate an impeachment inquiry into the president. The revelation that Congress may soon consider impeachment comes shortly after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., released subpoenaed bank records showing an entity owned by Hunter Biden made "direct monthly payments to Joe Biden."

Critics across social media objected to Biden’s denial, with some responding with mockery.

"C’mon, man!" Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah wrote, jokingly using a phrase Biden himself often uses.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller invited followers to "Watch this with the sound off," appearing to imply something can be gleaned from Biden’s body language in the video.

"The evidence shows: Biden met with at least 14 of Hunter's associates over 16 occasions from 2010 to 2018. Hunter put him on speakerphone during meetings at least two dozen times," Republican strategic communications director Tommy Pigott wrote. "He was on hundreds of emails, using an alias, with one of Hunter's associates."

"We’ve gone from Biden never talked to Hunter and his partners to he did talk to them but not about business to well he did talk to them about business but didn’t get paid and now we’re back to he never talked to them at all," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway wrote.

"Put aside the fact that Biden’s struggling so much here, we already know that he’s interacted with Hunter’s business associates, making this yet another blatant lie," Outkick writer Ian Miller wrote. "Wonder when the media ‘fact checkers’ will correct this."

Free Beacon reporter Joe Gabriel Simonson argued that Biden’s statement in the exchange was "the most brazen lie biden has ever told and is actually at odds with what his defenders in Congress and the White House say on an almost daily basis."

"’That's a lie’ he said while running away so nobody could follow up," Twitchy’s Doug Powers quipped.

Grabien founder Tom Elliot joked as if Biden said "’Which reminds me, please give me another $60 billion for Hunter’s Ukrainian friends.’"

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.