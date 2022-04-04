Hunter Biden could have produced 'blackmail opportunities' for China: Sen. Grassley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questioned whether Hunter Biden's alleged ties to China could have set up blackmail opportunities against the United States Monday as he joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the Department of Justice's investigation into the president's son.

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: Well, if there's going to be a special counsel, I'm going to leave that up to the attorney general. What I and Senator Johnson have done at this point is bring out the facts and the bank records that prove that there was a close relationship between Hunter Biden, maybe James Biden and business people in China that have close contacts with the Communist Party and with the military there. And so what's concerning to us, we release all these documents. What's concerning to us is -- is there any sort of blackmail opportunity for China against the United States because of those close working relationships? I say it's concerning.

We don't have any records that would prove anything along that line, but when you have people high up in the Chinese government and business community and, you know, what they want to do is they want ins in the United States for their own political benefit, then that's concerning. But we can only expose the records that show that five million dollars went from people in China to the Bidens, Hunter Biden.

