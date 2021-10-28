Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner spotted together in rare photos strolling in NYC ahead of book release

Huma Abedin and estranged husband Anthony Weiner were spotted strolling together in New York City in rare photos this week, just days before her highly anticipated book is released.

Abedin was seen carrying a bag while walking the city with Weiner on Wednesday and talking on her cellphone. Both were wearing casual clothing, with Weiner, the former New York congressman, sporting a navy blue sweatshirt.

The couple married in 2010, and Abedin announced their separation in 2016 following Weiner’s sexting scandals involving an underage girl and others.

Weiner was a rising star in the Democratic Party until he resigned from Congress in 2011, admitting to exchanging "messages and photos of an explicit nature with about six women."

He tried to get his star power back in 2013 with a New York City mayoral run, but it was then revealed he was sending explicit photos to a young woman while using the fake name "Carlos Danger." His scandals snowballed from there, and he ultimately landed in prison for 18 months over sending a 15-year-old girl sexually explicit texts. He was ordered to register as a sex offender when he was released from custody in 2019.

The sighting came ahead of Abedin’s new memoir, which is set for release on Nov. 2. The book, "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds," shares accounts of her life in politics and working as Hillary Clinton's adviser.

Abedin gained increasing attention this week after an early copy of the book revealed her claim that she was sexually assaulted by an unnamed U.S. senator.

The assault allegedly occurred after a dinner attended by "a few senators and their aides" more than a decade ago while Abedin was working as then-Sen. Clinton’s aide. Clinton was not at the dinner, according to excerpts of the book.

He "plopped down to my right, put his left arm around my shoulder, and kissed me, pushing his tongue into my mouth, pressing me back on the sofa," she writes in the book of the incident.

"I was so utterly shocked, I pushed him away," Abedin continued. "All I wanted was for the last 10 seconds to be erased."

The senator reportedly apologized and said he "misread" her and asked if she wanted to stay.

"Then I said something only the twentysomething version of me would have come up with – ‘I am so sorry’ – and walked out, trying to appear as nonchalant as possible," Abedin wrote.

Abedin and Weiner share one child, and the family was pictured together walking around Manhattan last September .