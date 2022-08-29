'Hulk' actor Lou Ferrigno named honorary officer at Syracuse Police Department: 'They're heroes to me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Incredible Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary police officer at the Syracuse Police Department amid his push to support law enforcement nationwide.

The former bodybuilder joined "Fox & Friends" Monday alongside Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile to discuss the decision and the importance of supporting men and women in blue as crime continues to surge. Ferrigno said he sees police officers as "the real heroes" and that many people don't appreciate what they go through each day.

"I tell you, without my father being the police officer, I think I probably would not be around today because I've learned to respect them," Ferrigno told the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts.

"It's all about respecting that leadership, because most kids today, there's no God, there's no respect. They have no respect for themselves. That's why I'm fortunate."

Ferrigno's father served in the NYPD for 26 years, which he credits for instilling a respect for the men and women in blue. He also served as a deputy sheriff for 17 years in California.

Ferrigno visited the Syracuse Police Department before being named an honorary officer, discussing the challenges that currently face officers nationwide.

"It was a big thrill for them and really a morale booster for them because he spoke about the importance of law enforcement and the dangers they have and how sometimes these days we're not getting the support we need, so I want to thank him for taking time out of his busy schedule," Cecile said.

"It was very gracious of him, and it was a morale booster for us," he continued.

Cecile noted his confidence in Ferrigno's ability, should he decide to forego his acting career one day and focus solely on the badge.

"He'd be phenomenal," Cecile said. "I think he could do it today. I think when he goes on that ride-along later this week, he'll probably take some calls for us and handle the situation. I think he'll be fine and great."