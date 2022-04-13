Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

How the woke left justifies violence: Cooper

'Shame on Joe Biden for lying to America,' Cooper said

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
The woke left's twisted ideology on violence: Cooper Video

The woke left's twisted ideology on violence: Cooper

Horace Cooper of 'Project 21' discusses the mainstream media's reaction to the subway shooting on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Horace Cooper of Project 21 discusses President Biden's previous statements calling White supremacy the "most lethal threat" and says the media and people on the left are distracting from condemning bigotry across the board on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

HORACE COOPER: Even though if you go to UC Berkeley, they might make some kind of false claim. Here's what's actually being pursued. I call it the racial antinomian heresy: The theory that there are people that ... can misbehave, they can blow up subways, they can run their car down over people. And we're going to overlook that as somehow we're making up for past mistreatment. All that we're signaling by that behavior is that more people should do it. So shame on the New York Times, shame on CNN, and shame on Joe Biden for lying to America. 

WATCH FULL CLIP BELOW: 

Victims of subway shooting were subjected to 'hate, bile and bigotry' of suspect: Cooper Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.