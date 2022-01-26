Expand / Collapse search
Treating your pet for marijuana poisoning: Veterinarian

Veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein says impact is 'rarely fatal' but unfortunate

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Veterinarians at animal hospitals across the country are reportedly treating more and more dogs for marijuana poisoning since the drug's legalization in many states -- and the effects can be pretty scary.

Fox News’ own Dana Perino experienced a bit of a scare recently with her four-month-old Vizsla puppy, Percy, who was rushed to the vet after experiencing symptoms like difficulty walking, wobbling while resting and dilated pupils. Perino's vet immediately detected that Percy must've ingested some form of marijuana.

Veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein confirmed with "America’s Newsroom" on Wednesday that these symptoms are telltale signs of marijuana poisoning including others such as vomiting, shaking, urinary incontinence and agitation. 

Goldstein explained that in the instance a dog ingests a discarded marijuana joint or edible product, the impact is "rarely fatal" but nonetheless unfortunate. 

Dana Perino holds Percy Vizsla. Courtesy: Dana Perino.

"They have more, what are called, cannabinoid receptors in their brain than humans do, so they’re a lot more sensitive to the THC component of marijuana," he said.  "It’s potent in any way they can get it."

The vet suggested pet parents could attempt inducing vomiting with hydrogen peroxide if the dog were to get a hold of any harmful substance, but he recommended calling a veterinarian first to be "better safe than sorry."

"They will either pump the stomach, induce vomiting, give them a slurry of activated charcoal, even enemas just to get it out of the system," he said. "And especially intravenous fluids which prevent dehydration and flushes the poisons out."

An activist rolls a joint during a protest against the prohibition of bearing a minimum dose of marijuana for personal use, in Bogota on September 6, 2018 (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Animal Poison Control Center, calls for pets ingesting marijuana were up 765% since 2019. The Pet Poison Helpline experienced a 450% increase from six years prior.

Goldstein clarified that even though marijuana poses a threat to pet health, humans should not be scared away from the benefits of "properly administered" CBD products.